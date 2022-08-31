Fun, food & festivities

Tunir Biswas By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: MEGHNA GAONKAR, actor

I don’t celebrate the festival very grandly. I made my own eco-friendly Ganesha this year. I’m just going to have an intimate celebration, probably cook for my family and keep it simple. I come from Gulbarga and this festival is celebrated with a lot of pomp there. They put up a stage and organise dance performances and dramas. I always used to pester my parents to allow me to go and perform on the stage over there. This is when I was five or six years old. This occasion for me was mainly about that. I remember winning a prize and feeling like a star, and that’s when I realised that I wanted to be a professional actor.

MD PALLAVI, singer, actor

I have many concerts, so I’ll be performing a lot around Karnataka, including Bengaluru. I come from a family of performers and artistes. So for us, any kind of celebration means to perform, do a concert or do a play. Even during childhood, my most vivid memories of this festival have been going and watching the various concerts that are held on Ganesh Chaturthi.

SURAJ GOWDA, actor

So every year for Ganesh Chaturthi, we have a family get together. I make sure to travel back to my hometown, Mysuru, which is where I am presently. We celebrate the festival in a huge way. Back in my childhood, we used to have this Ganesha collection. All the boys on our road used to go to the neighbouring houses in the area and get donations. With those donations, we used to buy a Ganesha. In my school days, we used to do this every year and it became almost like a ritual for us. We also organised our own music concerts and plays, and everyone was invited. We used to play the role of the pujaris and do what they’re supposed to do. This used to happen on every road and there was also a competition about who had the biggest Ganesha.

SAGAR PURANIK, director, actor

This is the first festival we’ll have post my wedding and my winning the national award, so it’s going to be a big event for us. The entire family will get together to celebrate. Before we used to burst firecrackers as well, but we’ve stopped doing that for around a decade now due to the damage it does to the environment. I also plan on doing a small puja as I’ll start working on my next project soon. I come from a place called Dharwad and there Ganesh Chaturthi is celebrated as grandly as Mumbai. Whenever I get the opportunity, I try to go back there during this festival.

SAMYUKTHA HORNAD, actor

Keeping up with the tradition of the past few years, I make my own Ganesha. For me, the most exciting part about this festival has always been to make the idol using ecofriendly products like clay or turmeric. Since my childhood, I remember Ganesh Chaturthi as the day all of our family members come together. There’s always so much chaos with multiple people in one kitchen, eating and laughing together, and spending the day together without thinking about work.

MILANA NAGARAJ, actor

Actually this year, Krishna and I are going on a small vacation to Madikeri for a much-needed break. So this time during Ganesh Chaturthi, we’re not at home. But we have always celebrated this festival, this is the first time we thought of going for a trip instead. From my childhood to now, I could always tell how big this festival is. Whichever street you go to, you’ll find a Ganesha pandal there. After Covid struck, the buzz had naturally decreased but I noticed the excitement for the occasion was back to normal this year.

