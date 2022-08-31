Ganeshas with chemical colours still a big hit

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Despite the State Government’s initiatives to promote eco-friendly Ganesha idols, the demand for chemically-painted idols refuses to die down because they are more attractive. As a result, some of the vendors too are buying chemically- painted idols from factories to cater to the demand. They also quote a high price for the idols citing transportation cost.

“Parents who come with their children always opt for the coloured ones regardless of the price because it is attractive and the kids get excited. The elders, however, prefer clay idols,” said Chandu who owns a stall with a wide assortment of metallic painted and clay idols in Ganganagar.

Clay made idols are handmade by vendors themselves. It takes about two hours to make a large idol and an hour for a small one and around three-four days to sell one batch, added another vendor. “We are buying an idol after a long time. We wanted to buy an eco-friendly one initially... but we really liked the big one with bright colours on it and it fits our budget,” said Mahesh, a customer.

Only a few people try to look for eco-friendly idols as they are environmentally aware but they try to bargain which eventually puts the vendors at a loss as the manufacturing cost doesn’t get covered in it. So to make it more attractive, a few vendors highlight the features of the chemical-free clay idol by using gold metallic paint on it and the sustainability aspect of the idol is lost in the process, said an idol maker.

NORMS FOR PUBLIC PANDALS

BESCOM on Monday issued guidelines for pandal organisers who plan to take temporary electricity connections during the upcoming Ganesha Chaturthi celebrations. BESCOM has instructed organisers of public Ganesha pandals to obtain a no-objection certificate from the Palike and submit it to the relevant BESCOM subdivision and pay the required fee for approval. The guidelines further read that in case of a power-related accident, organisers concerned will be held responsible. The route map for the Ganesha idol procession and immersion dates must also be provided in advance to the BESCOM personnel.

BBMP clears 2K applications for pandals

Bengaluru: The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike has cleared more than 2,000 applications from all its eight zones seeking permission to set up Ganesha pandals.As per information from the Palike, Bengaluru North Division will have 600 pandals, West Division 512, East Division 435, North East Division 405, South East Division 52, South Division 200 and Whitefield Division 150. This is the first time that a single window system to give no objection certificate has been introduced at 63 sub-divisions. The city police also made elaborate arrangements to maintain law and order. As many as 1,500 police personnel have been deployed at Chamarajpete Idgah Maidan premises. ENS

BENGALURU: Despite the State Government’s initiatives to promote eco-friendly Ganesha idols, the demand for chemically-painted idols refuses to die down because they are more attractive. As a result, some of the vendors too are buying chemically- painted idols from factories to cater to the demand. They also quote a high price for the idols citing transportation cost. “Parents who come with their children always opt for the coloured ones regardless of the price because it is attractive and the kids get excited. The elders, however, prefer clay idols,” said Chandu who owns a stall with a wide assortment of metallic painted and clay idols in Ganganagar. Clay made idols are handmade by vendors themselves. It takes about two hours to make a large idol and an hour for a small one and around three-four days to sell one batch, added another vendor. “We are buying an idol after a long time. We wanted to buy an eco-friendly one initially... but we really liked the big one with bright colours on it and it fits our budget,” said Mahesh, a customer. Only a few people try to look for eco-friendly idols as they are environmentally aware but they try to bargain which eventually puts the vendors at a loss as the manufacturing cost doesn’t get covered in it. So to make it more attractive, a few vendors highlight the features of the chemical-free clay idol by using gold metallic paint on it and the sustainability aspect of the idol is lost in the process, said an idol maker. NORMS FOR PUBLIC PANDALS BESCOM on Monday issued guidelines for pandal organisers who plan to take temporary electricity connections during the upcoming Ganesha Chaturthi celebrations. BESCOM has instructed organisers of public Ganesha pandals to obtain a no-objection certificate from the Palike and submit it to the relevant BESCOM subdivision and pay the required fee for approval. The guidelines further read that in case of a power-related accident, organisers concerned will be held responsible. The route map for the Ganesha idol procession and immersion dates must also be provided in advance to the BESCOM personnel. BBMP clears 2K applications for pandals Bengaluru: The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike has cleared more than 2,000 applications from all its eight zones seeking permission to set up Ganesha pandals.As per information from the Palike, Bengaluru North Division will have 600 pandals, West Division 512, East Division 435, North East Division 405, South East Division 52, South Division 200 and Whitefield Division 150. This is the first time that a single window system to give no objection certificate has been introduced at 63 sub-divisions. The city police also made elaborate arrangements to maintain law and order. As many as 1,500 police personnel have been deployed at Chamarajpete Idgah Maidan premises. ENS