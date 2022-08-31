I wrote the first four chapters over 22 years ago: Deepti Naval

Monika Monalisa By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: One of the many reasons why A Country Called Childhood by actor Deepti Naval, a memoir published by Aleph Publication, was loved by bibliophiles was because it created a window for readers to peek into the initial 16 years of the actor’s life. It is intriguing. Being not just a veteran actor, but an author too with four published books, she was sure of what would go into the book.

In the city for the 6th edition of the Bengaluru Poetry Festival, Naval mostly discussed her book of poems, Black Wind and the other Poems. The poems constitute a direct voice speaking of suffering, madness and pain for which she spent time in a mental asylum to understand the sensitivities of the inmates better. “I was observing myself being drawn in, getting too involved and realised that I have to do my work. I stepped back, looking at it as something that I have experienced. I would like to carry this experience and use it in my work than get so carried away that I lose my perspective,” says Naval.

However, her latest book was also in focus since it was personal. “With Amritsar being a border town having its own history and a very palpable place just across the border, I grew up listening to stories about Lahore. That plays a big part in the dramatic element of my upbringing. This displacement has played a huge part in my family’s life. My parents were displaced, and my nana-nani were moved from Burma to India. The exodus of Indians from Burma, the Japanese war... I grew up listening to these stories. Nobody ever narrated the Ramayana or the Mahabharata to me as a child, I only heard stories about Burma and those were the mythological stories for me,” says Naval, who wrote the first four chapters over 22 years ago.

She credits who she is today to her parents. “I was born a Hindu, brought up in an Arya Samaj home, went to a Catholic school, and my home was right next to a mosque. So I could hear the namaz all the time. And mama was very fond of going to the temple to listen to shabad (prayer). As a family we were very accepting of all religions. We were brought up with an open attitude towards religion,” she recalls fondly, adding that the seed of this memoir was planted in New York.

Long before she became a profound writer, she entertained audiences on the big screen, sometimes being Ms Chamko (Chashme Buddoor, 1981) or anything else you can pick from her filmography. Not being a trained actor, she was somehow sure of taking up acting as a career. “Acting came naturally to me. It was my personal belief that I could do it. I had to interpret life on the big screen,” she says.

Juggling multiple roles, Naval takes some time off for herself. It could just be taking an early morning walk on the beach near her Mumbai home in Juhu or reading books she enjoys. “I have not finished Murakami’s books and am enjoying it. Before that, I was reading Ben Okri’s works. I am a little slow as a reader so I go easy with the books. I don’t get to read as much as the other writers do. That’s also because my time is split with my other interests,” says Naval, who prefers writing early in the morning.

