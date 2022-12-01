Home Cities Bengaluru

Tenants at IMA flats told to vacate in week, pay rent

Once the remaining tenants vacate the premises, the eight posh flats will be in the Revenue department’s possession.

Published: 01st December 2022 06:46 AM





By Mohammed Yacoob
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Revenue department has issued notices to ‘tenants’ living in posh apartments built by Ponzi firm IMA, asking them to vacate within a week. IMA was floated by fraudster Mansoor Khan.

Mohammed Yasir, a tenant at Park Road Apartment in Tasker Town, near Queens Road, said like him, hundreds of tenants in different apartments built by IMA were served notices by the Yelahanka tahsildar on November 23, asking them to vacate. The reason is that the five-year rental agreement condition put forth by the Competent Authority had ended.

“The Authority scrapped the lease agreement entered into with IMA and replaced it with a rental agreement, where the ‘tenant’ has to pay Rs 40,000 a month till the completion of 60 months. On Tuesday, officials told the Competent Authority to give Rs 8 lakh to one or two remaining people who had gone to court. Once the amount is settled, I will have to vacate in a week’s time,” said Yasir.

A file picture of police surrounding the IMA building in Shivajinagar

He said he had paid Rs 30 lakh and now has to settle for Rs 8 lakh due to a change in the agreement condition. He also has to pay up to Rs 3 lakh as a penalty for entering into an illegal agreement with IMA to move into the apartment.  

Yelahanka tahsildar Anilkumar Arolikar told TNIE that one or two government officials serving in the police department are staying on lease here, and have partially vacated the flats. One of the tenants who went to court, too, will vacate. Once the remaining tenants vacate the premises, the eight posh flats will be in the Revenue department’s possession.

Some of the owners, who did not wish to be named, cursed the promoter Mansoor Khan, who is out on bail in the multi-crore IMA scam.

