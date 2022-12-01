Weighty matters

Dr Chethana D By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Living with Rheumatoid Arthritis (RA) can be challenging as constant aches, swelling in joints and restricted movement can affect one’s quality of life. While the condition cannot be reversed, weight management can help in controlling the disease. Like any other autoimmune disorder, RA occurs when your immune system starts attacking your own healthy body tissues. RA mostly affects individuals between the age of 30 to 50 years and women are found to be more prone to it than men.

Can weight loss help in managing arthritis?

Arthritis can make you susceptible to weight gain, due to reduced physical activity. Losing weight is one of the most critical things that your doctor may advise you as it can prove to be highly beneficial in managing arthritis. Since RA patients have body aches, swelling and fatigue, shedding kilos often becomes difficult for patients suffering from arthritis. Reducing the stress on your joints by losing weight will improve your mobility, decrease pain and prevent future damage to your joints.

How can arthritis patients lose weight?

Lack of physical activity and the use of certain medications make it difficult for people with RA to lose weight. By following some practices, patients suffering from RA have a better chance of losing weight.

Avoid crash dieting

People should avoid having unrealistic expectations of their bodies and must not fall for internet fads which often do more harm than any good. With short-term approaches, they may lose weight initially but results will be short-lived and may weaken their metabolic rate, affect their immune system, disturb bowel habits, heighten immune response and reduce their energy levels that can ultimately cause more inflammation. It is advisable to get a fitness regime and adapt a structured diet instead of crash dieting.

Intermittent fasting

Develop an eating pattern and create a cycle between the periods of eating and fasting. A balanced cycle can be where you fast for 16 hours and then eat for 8 hours. During these fasting windows your body will get plenty of time to rest leading to reduced inflammation. It is recommended that you discuss your diet plan with your doctor before adopting it.

Autoimmune protocol diet

This is a relatively new food-based approach that helps in eliminating unwanted inflammation in a person’s body. It is a very restrictive diet which mainly includes meat and vegetables that improves gut health, builds proper nutrient density, determines food sensitivities and regulates blood sugar and the immune system to reduce inflammation and balance hormones. If this diet is followed for almost a month, then it can help you get rid of inflammatory foods, gut irritants, and immune stimulants.

Consume adequate water and nutritious food

Patients with arthritis need to be mindful while eating and should observe their body cues and eat only when they are hungry. Patients should also keep a strict check on their portions sizes. Additionally, arthritis patients must consume at least 4 to 5 litres of water to lose weight, boost energy and postpone muscle fatigue. Consuming an adequate amount of water can help in feeling full for a longer duration without adding any additional calories.

Reduce sodium intake

For an average adult, only 2,300 mg per day of salt or about a teaspoon of ordinary iodised table salt is recommended. If the consumption is higher, then you will feel bloated and will gain weight. One should limit their sodium intake to 1,500 mg per day to avoid weight gain. For middle-aged and older adults with high blood pressure, about two-thirds of a teaspoon of salt per day is recommended.

Other factors

Measures such as getting adequate sleep, consuming foods rich in vitamins B, D, Omega 3 acids and magnesium and supplementing the body with glutamine can help with the cramps and can ensure proper muscle function.



(The writer is consultant - Rheumatology, Aster CMI Hospital)

