Land impasse of KR Puram Metro stn on ORR line ends

S Lalitha By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The KR Puram Metro station works on the Outer Ring Road (ORR) line of Namma Metro, which was going on sluggishly, will finally gather pace after the land measuring 3,251 sqm from the Railways is finally set to come through.

“The breakthrough was achieved last week. Road widening can happen with traffic diversion. The KR Puram station work, which going on slowly, will finally pick up the pace,” a senior Metro official told The New Indian Express. The ORR line (phase-2A) will connect this KR Puram station with Central Silk Board. A bridge will connect the upcoming station with the completed KR Puram station on the Baiyappanahalli-Whitefield line, where testing and commissioning of a partial stretch is at present underway.

“BMRCL needs to widen the road along the Cable Stayed Bridge (it lies to its left when heading from Bengaluru towards Whitefield) to go on with the KR Puram station construction. The station, when ready, will impact traffic if the road is not widened before that,” he said. The land was owned by the Railways with a part of it housing the Railway quarters too.

Bengaluru DRM Shyam Singh said, “We had given our in-principle approval for it. However, the condition was they need to hand over an equal parcel of land in exchange whose possession can be taken immediately.”

The exchange land, meanwhile, was stuck with BDA. Another official said, “The land had been notified for acquisition by BDA in 2006, but it was yet to take possession of it.”

M S Channappa Goudar, general manager of Land Acquisition Cell, BMRCL, said, “BMRCL has now gone out of its way to acquire the land from BDA as it is crucial for the public, and we want to avoid delay. We agreed to pay Rs 6.32 crore to BDA which it had already deposited with the civil court to be paid for the land losers. In addition, we have also offered to pay compensation to those who had put up illegal structures so that those can be dismantled before taking possession.”

BENGALURU: The KR Puram Metro station works on the Outer Ring Road (ORR) line of Namma Metro, which was going on sluggishly, will finally gather pace after the land measuring 3,251 sqm from the Railways is finally set to come through. “The breakthrough was achieved last week. Road widening can happen with traffic diversion. The KR Puram station work, which going on slowly, will finally pick up the pace,” a senior Metro official told The New Indian Express. The ORR line (phase-2A) will connect this KR Puram station with Central Silk Board. A bridge will connect the upcoming station with the completed KR Puram station on the Baiyappanahalli-Whitefield line, where testing and commissioning of a partial stretch is at present underway. “BMRCL needs to widen the road along the Cable Stayed Bridge (it lies to its left when heading from Bengaluru towards Whitefield) to go on with the KR Puram station construction. The station, when ready, will impact traffic if the road is not widened before that,” he said. The land was owned by the Railways with a part of it housing the Railway quarters too. Bengaluru DRM Shyam Singh said, “We had given our in-principle approval for it. However, the condition was they need to hand over an equal parcel of land in exchange whose possession can be taken immediately.” The exchange land, meanwhile, was stuck with BDA. Another official said, “The land had been notified for acquisition by BDA in 2006, but it was yet to take possession of it.” M S Channappa Goudar, general manager of Land Acquisition Cell, BMRCL, said, “BMRCL has now gone out of its way to acquire the land from BDA as it is crucial for the public, and we want to avoid delay. We agreed to pay Rs 6.32 crore to BDA which it had already deposited with the civil court to be paid for the land losers. In addition, we have also offered to pay compensation to those who had put up illegal structures so that those can be dismantled before taking possession.”