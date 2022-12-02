Home Cities Bengaluru

RGUHS says no to new grading method, med students protest

The old method had meant that papers were scored by two valuators and then the average was given as the final result.

By Donna Eva
BENGALURU: Students who had retaken their MBBS examinations from batches 2019-20 and 2020-21 protested in front of the Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences (RGUHS) on Thursday.

With RGUHS due to hold exams in January 2023, the students are in a dire situation, as they had been failed due to, what they allege, erratic valuation. “We had approached RGUHS as we found that correct answers had been marked zero or very low, and there were several instances with as many as 200-300 students affected,” said a parent. In May 2022, RGUHS had adopted a new evaluation method.

The old method had meant that papers were scored by two valuators and then the average was given as the final result. The new method means that the higher score given by the two valuators was taken as the final result.

“Despite the students retaking their examinations in May, the university is refusing to use the new evaluation method to value their papers. Following a case, the High Court also ordered the university to take the higher score of the valuators as the final score,” the parent said. However, with the examinations fast-approaching, RGUHS has said that they will ask for an appeal in the case.

