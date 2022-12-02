Home Cities Bengaluru

RTI activist seeks third party audit of road work bills

Published: 02nd December 2022 07:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd December 2022 07:06 AM   |  A+A-

A BBMP bulldozer at work

A BBMP bulldozer at work. (Photo | Express)

By Mohammed Yacoob
Express News Service

BENGALURU: An RTI activist, who had filed an application seeking information on works related to Kommaghatta in Kengeri ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Bengaluru, was allegedly denied feedback, and he raised objections to the files related to the bills for the work.

Soon after Modi’s visit, the tar peeled off and a sinkhole appeared which resulted in two BBMP engineers facing suspension. Speaking to The New Indian Express, S Sudarshan, general secretary, KHB Nagarikara Kshemabivridhi Sangha, said, “The BBMP’s Technical Vigilance Cell Under Commissioner was under scanner over giving clearance to Komaghatta work. I have raised objections and written to Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath and Finance Commissioner Jayaram Raipura against clearing the bills, and also sought a third-party investigation, after which the bills should be settled as it is taxpayers’ money.”

Based on the CM’s directions, the officials are getting ready to clear the files related to Rs 11.5 crore bill, he said, adding that he is still awaiting a response to his RTI application.

“As per my information, the Assistant Engineer IK Vishwas, who was suspended and is now back in BBMP’s RR Nagar Zone, is unwilling to sign on the measurement book of the Rs 11.5 crore work. Now, the contractors have been left high and dry, and are exerting pressure on the officials through their political contacts,” alleged Sudarshan. Responding to the allegations, Girinath said, “The government has directed that only after proper scrutiny, the files will be moved. We will follow the rules in this matter and ensure transparency.”

