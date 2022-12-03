Home Cities Bengaluru

Mindtree CEO, 9 others appointed to edu council

KSHEC vice-chairman Thimmegowda said the entrepreneurs would advise the council on changes that need to be made to curriculum.

Published: 03rd December 2022 04:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd December 2022 04:51 AM   |  A+A-

The Karnataka State Higher Education Council building at the Central College campus in Bengaluru

The Karnataka State Higher Education Council building at the Central College campus in Bengaluru. (File photo | S Manjunath, EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Mindtree CEO and Chief Strategy Officer for Bosch are some of the people who were nominated to the Karnataka State Higher Education Council (KSHEC) on Friday. According to a government order, 10 members have been nominated to the council, with a term of five years or ‘until further orders.’ These include Mindtree CEO Debashis Chatterjee and Bosch Global Software Technologies Head of Strategy Raghavendra Krishnamurthy. Higher Education Minister Dr CN Ashwath Narayan said the decision was taken to appoint entrepreneurs to the council to connect academia with industry.

KSHEC vice-chairman Thimmegowda said the entrepreneurs would advise the council on changes that need to be made to the curriculum. “The nominees will help with suggestions and changes needed to modify the curriculum to ensure that we are moving towards better employability of students. This is also in addition to promoting entrepreneurship in the curriculum formulated by the council,” he said.

The members will be part of the 10 academicians nominated to the General Council. The other members that have been nominated are former Azim Premji University VC Anurag Behar, Central Tribal University of Andhra Pradesh VC T V Kattimani, former Kuvempu University VC Jogan Shankar, CIGMA Founder and CEO Ameen-e-Mudassar, former Karnataka State Akkamahadevi Women’s University VC Meena Chandavarkar, Indian Council of Social Science Research senior professor Dr N Usha Rani, Merck Life Sciences Managing Director N S Sreenath, and Quest Global Chairperson Dr Ajay Prabhu.

