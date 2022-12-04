Home Cities Bengaluru

Ensure safety or face action, Top cop tells aggregators

Special Commissioner (Traffic) MA Saleem along with other senior IPS officers were present during the meeting.

Published: 04th December 2022 03:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th December 2022 02:38 PM   |  A+A-

City Police Commissioner Pratap Reddy at a meeting on Saturday. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: City Police Commissioner Pratap Reddy held a coordination meeting at his office on Infantry Road on Saturday with the heads and representatives of Ola, Uber, Rapido and other taxi and restaurant aggregators, along with other e-commerce companies to discuss the safety measures in place. Around 40 representatives of various companies attended the meeting.

Reddy advised the representatives to check the antecedents of drivers, delivery agents and other employees before they are recruited and warned of strict action against the company if any lapses in safety measures were found, and customers face problems.

Special Commissioner (Traffic) MA Saleem along with other senior IPS officers were present during the meeting.

Safety mantra for women and kids

  •  Check the criminal backgrounds of the staff who are working at present and new recruits, by collecting two KYC documents and papers pertaining to the vehicles they use
  •  Use Seva Sindhu Portal to check the backgrounds of the new recruits
  •  Use technology and confirm if the passengers have reached their destinations within the prescribed time
  •  Get feedback if the order was delivered on time
  •  Educate people about the Emergency Response Support System (ERSS) number 112 through the company’s app, and also put ERSS stickers on vehicles
  •  Ensure that the company’s uniform is not misused. Collect ID cards and other company items from the employees when they quit
  •  Aggregators should conduct traffic awareness drives in association with traffic police as most delivery agents are found violating traffic rules.
  •  Appoint nodal officers in each company who will work round-the-clock. During an emergency, these officers will coordinate with customers and the police
  •  Conduct sensitising programmes for delivery agents about the dos and don’ts since they directly deal with the customers and public
  •  Take action against delivery agents involved in any untoward incident with customers
  •  Prevent delivery of prohibited substances through delivery agents or staffers
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Pratap Reddy City Police Commissioner ola Uber Rapido Womens safety
India Matters
People attend a mass funeral of civilians killed by the Army in a case of mistaken identity, in Mon district of Nagaland. (File Photo | PTI)
Oting killings: One year on but kin of victims yet to get justice
Students protest at the University of Hyderabad demanding action against the Professor accused of rape.
Hyderabad University Professor held for allegedly molesting student from Thailand
The blast was reported in a house around 11.15 pm on Friday. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
Bengal: Two killed, several injured in blast near venue of TMC's Abhishek Banerjee's rally 
India's Ambassador to the US Taranjit Singh Sandhu hands over the Padma Bhushan award to Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai.(Photo | PTI)
'India is a part of me': Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp