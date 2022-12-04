Ensure safety or face action, Top cop tells aggregators

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: City Police Commissioner Pratap Reddy held a coordination meeting at his office on Infantry Road on Saturday with the heads and representatives of Ola, Uber, Rapido and other taxi and restaurant aggregators, along with other e-commerce companies to discuss the safety measures in place. Around 40 representatives of various companies attended the meeting.

Reddy advised the representatives to check the antecedents of drivers, delivery agents and other employees before they are recruited and warned of strict action against the company if any lapses in safety measures were found, and customers face problems.

Special Commissioner (Traffic) MA Saleem along with other senior IPS officers were present during the meeting.

Safety mantra for women and kids

Check the criminal backgrounds of the staff who are working at present and new recruits, by collecting two KYC documents and papers pertaining to the vehicles they use

Use Seva Sindhu Portal to check the backgrounds of the new recruits

Use technology and confirm if the passengers have reached their destinations within the prescribed time

Get feedback if the order was delivered on time

Educate people about the Emergency Response Support System (ERSS) number 112 through the company’s app, and also put ERSS stickers on vehicles

Ensure that the company’s uniform is not misused. Collect ID cards and other company items from the employees when they quit

Aggregators should conduct traffic awareness drives in association with traffic police as most delivery agents are found violating traffic rules.

Appoint nodal officers in each company who will work round-the-clock. During an emergency, these officers will coordinate with customers and the police

Conduct sensitising programmes for delivery agents about the dos and don’ts since they directly deal with the customers and public

Take action against delivery agents involved in any untoward incident with customers

Prevent delivery of prohibited substances through delivery agents or staffers

