Bringing back the classical

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The rise of social media has been attributed to a decline in traditional art forms in the country. Often, the blame for a declining interest in classical dance and music among Gen-X is put squarely on the internet. However, the city-based institute is using social media to promote classical forms.

Veenadhari Institute, a dance and music school, has taken its annual classical art competition ‘Kala Sourabha’ to the international stage in the last two years through the digital medium. “A decade ago, I started this competition for my students. Its success prompted us to expand. During the lockdown, we were forced to go online, but it also allowed us to conduct it on a national scale,” explains Anuradha Madhusudan, founder of the institute. “The response was such that we did the next event on an international scale.”

The three-month competition with various categories is conducted in multiple rounds. Competitors are asked for pre-recorded videos of their performances, which are then adjudged. Madhusudan says over 75 participants from around 30 countries, including Japan, the UK, the USA, Belgium and more, took part in the event last year – most of them children of expats, apart from nearly 800 participants from across India.

This year’s event, which is open to everyone for free, is currently ongoing and will conclude on December 25.

“Through Kala Sourabha, we hope to motivate them and give them a sense of achievement on the national and international stage. So, we not only recognise and reward exceptional candidates but also identify those with potential,” she shares. “We’ve seen many participants perform poorly in one round, only to perform well in the next – it all depends on their self-confidence and motivation,” she adds.

