Driven by discourse: India national football team captain speaks at Bangalore Literature Festiva

Dese Gowda By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: We aren’t a sporting country, we shouldn’t be ashamed of admitting it,” said Sunil Chhetri, captain of the India national football team, to the audience at the Bangalore Literature Festival (BLF). And many nodded in agreement. The 38-year-old, who also captains the city-based Bengaluru FC in Indian Super League, was speaking at a panel discussion about India’s chances in world football in the next few years on Day 2 of BLF on Sunday.

Why does the country lag behind in sports categories, besides cricket? Chhetri unapologetically pointed to the dismal state of infrastructure. “Be it in the Olympics or any other large-scale events, India could be the best, just like we are in cricket. But unlike the USA, China or Australia, we have a small pool to choose from. We aren’t tapping into our large population,” he said.

A lack of both institutional and popular support towards upcoming athletes and sportspersons is also a major hindrance, according to Chettri. “When Neeraj Chopra or Saina Nehwal were in the top 20, none of us cared or even knew them. But as soon as Chopra made his mark in the Olympics, all of us wanted a piece of him,” he pointed out.

At another panel, acclaimed author Vikram Chandra and writer-columnist Manu Joseph, along with authors Cyrus Mistry, KR Meera, Tabish Khair, and publisher Karthika VK discussed the methods employed to finish writings, and their shared disdain towards deadlines. “Having to actually write is really painful for me. When I started writing Sacred Games, I had little idea about the story or the characters, except for a vague idea about the protagonist Sardar Singh,” Chandra said, adding that the process of researching for the novel – interacting with people, law enforcement and others – was far more attractive than writing.

Joseph felt that writing screenplays was far easier for him, where he could satiate the ‘need to be humorous’, but said that working on novels made him ‘cranky’. “While writing screenplays, you can interrupt me anytime, ask me to change light bulbs or put a suitcase in the attic or whatever – I’m game, as opposed to while writing a novel. Everything around is crumbling, and I’m not exactly a good person,” he said.

The festival also featured filmmakers from south Indian movie industries who discussed the state of Indian cinema and the soaring popularity of regional films. Nagesh Hegde, maker of the award-winning Kannada film Pedro felt the success of regional films from India might be due to wrong reasons.

“People in the west love over-the-top action scenes in RRR and Shiva’s anguished cry in Kantara. They enjoy them because they haven’t seen anything like that before. But they tend to ignore other important details,” Hegde said, adding that a powerful scene in Kantara – where the protagonist enters the upper class antagonist’s home – is often given little attention.

The festival also featured actors Ramesh Aravind, Kubbra Sait, columnist and author Shobhaa De, author-philanthropist Sudha Murty, historian William Dalrymple, author-historian Ramachandra Guha, among others.

