Seeking serendipity…

Young and older people who hit the gym hoping to increase their general health are dropping dead of massive heart attacks.

Robin Uthappa & Kiran Soans ​

By Rubi Chakravarti
Express News Service

BENGALURU: It has been a strangely morbid week. As much as it looks that the dreaded Cardi-V has left us, somewhere its after-effects seem to be taking its toll on us. It’s strange that neither the medical researchers nor the doctors seem to have a definitive answer. It certainly looks like they/we are shooting in the dark searching for one! Surely, my frequent niggling medical problems seem to have compounded after my bout with dengue and Covid (both of them after the vaccine, mind you!), and it has worsened in the last two years.

A friend, who has continuous fatigue and general health problems, especially with her lungs, is apparently suffering from ‘long-term Covid symptoms’! It’s literally a ‘Catch-22’ situation. If you don’t die from it, you suffer most of your life with its debilitating symptoms. Young and older people who hit the gym hoping to increase their general health are dropping dead of massive heart attacks.

Every day one wakes up to morbid news of friends that have left too soon. Recently, there was the shocking news of the sudden demise of the visionary/entrepreneur Vikram Kirloskar. There has been a resurgence of the dreaded virus in China, but  people are fiercely protesting against the lockdown and isolation measures. A country that has had complete control of its citizenry for decades has to bow down to perhaps a change in regime. It is in the design of human beings to be social animals and live in a community.Isolation only serves to break one mentally…people prefer death to isolation.

A sobering thought that one meets up more frequently at funerals made me use my neglected dialling finger as I got three of my ‘busy’ friends together for an impromptu meal. Of course they doth protest, but my one-liner of, “Is your life going to stop or your business collapse if you take out two hours for friends?’’ seemed to work! We met up, ostensibly for two hours, but ended up spending the whole afternoon together, gossiping, talking about new shows and laughing uproariously.

Quality over quantity was my motto this week. My daughter and I toddled off to Taj MG Road for a Kiro beauty experience at their very nice spa. The place was teeming with friends she hadn’t seen in a while and all the congratulatory messages were so warm. My friend made sure we were well looked after, and Arjun Pandalai was on hand too, to chat and keep everything upbeat with his energy. Alisha and I had our daughter/mom day out and we had a great time making our personalized lipsticks and gorging on the fabulous hors d’oeuvres.

My week ended again with a very exclusive dinner at Blue Ginger, Taj West End, where the Australia MasterChef winner Justin Narayan curated a masterful dinner with the A-listers of Bangalore. The invitation promised cocktails, conversations and more and with Kiran Soans from World On A Plate at the helm, it was all that and more. The enviable ambiance, unlimited drams of Chivas Regal and meeting up with old friends like the talented cricketer Robin Uthappa, Prasad and Judith Bidapa and a host of Bengaluru’s elite was just what the doctor ordered. There are always some people, whose smiles will change your mood…seek them out.

Rubi Chakravarti

Writer, actor and funny girl

