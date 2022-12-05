Home Cities Bengaluru

Waive fine, collect rent, Shivajinagar traders appeal to BBMP

Published: 05th December 2022 07:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th December 2022 07:18 AM   |  A+A-

Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Council

Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Council (File photo| EPS)

By Mohammed Yacoob
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The traders in different markets in Shivajinagar, who had received notices from BBMP over non-payment of rent and penalty, have now appealed to the BBMP Zonal Commissioner to waive the penalty and only collect rent.

PN Ravindra, Special Commissioner, East zone, told TNIE that the outstanding amount is around Rs 3 crore, and many traders said that they were unable to pay the rent due to the Covid-19-induced lockdown, which had led to huge losses. “They have given a representation to consider their request before the Palike to waive the penalty. It will be forwarded to BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath for his consent,” he said.

Mohammed Idrees Chaudry, general secretary, of Russell Market, said from the Russell Market complex, which houses 470 shops, only mutton market traders’ rent are due, along with some dues from the evening bazaar, nala market, beef market, boti market, Richard Square market and fish market, have all requested both the special commissioner and MLA Rizwan Arshad to waive off their penalty.

Arshad has assured me that he will talk to the officials. “The pandemic and lockdown came as a massive blow to the traders, which prevented some of them to pay their rent. Now, when business is gradually picking up, they are coming forward to pay their rent, and the BBMP should help them,” said Arshad.

