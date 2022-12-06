Home Cities Bengaluru

Momentous Food Celebrations

2022 is a landmark year for many legacy F&B outlets which are hitting milestone anniversaries

Published: 06th December 2022 08:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th December 2022 08:22 AM   |  A+A-

Adda 1522 will sport an old-world charm with art by cartoonist Paul Fernandes

By Aslam Gafoor
Express News Service

BENGALURU: This year, legendary brand Copper Chimney is marking its milestone anniversary by releasing a limited-edition Autograph menu. Now in its 50th year, Copper Chimney was founded by JK Kapur after he migrated across the border from Lahore to a newly independent India in 1947. Armed with memories of his mother’s home cooked food flavours, Kapur put together a team to start the Copper Chimney journey in 1972, recreating the food inspired from his roots down to every detail.

The Autograph menu offers both brand-new recipes and tried-and-true classics, with each dish conveying a story about the diversely rich culinary legacy of a united India from Peshawar to Delhi. While the mutton kalia and the parda chicken kabab are inspired by the flavourful, aromatic street kababs, the Himalayan gucchi pulao incorporates the black morels, or gucchi, from the foothills of Kashmir. The slow-cooked raan peshawari originates from the campfires of tribes and warriors in the North-West Frontier Province, while the chewy, milk-fudgey barfi served at Baked Dhoda – Copper Chimney dates back to 1912 when it was developed as a source of energy for the area’s wrestlers. Last but not least, the tangy Kashmiri soda was inspired by the sodas that pushcart merchants hawked in the by lanes of Lahore.

1522 founder Chethan Hegde is launching Adda1522 this month as homage to White Horse, which his father KM Hegde launched in Malleshwaram 41 years ago. Chethan opened 1522 as an expansion above White Horse in 2011 to cater to a younger, more music-loving crowd. The success of the brand led to the opening of multiple 1522 outlets in Bengaluru and Mumbai. Paying a tribute to White Horse and Bengaluru of the ’70s, Adda 1522 will sport an old-world charm with wall art by renowned cartoonist Paul Fernandes – all complemented with local food, old-school music and a vintage chilled-out vibe.

This year, Impresario Handmade Restaurants, the company behind famous brands Social, Smoke House Deli, Salt Water Café, and Mocha, celebrated their 20th anniversary with a commemorative menu. The 20-year menu transported diners back in time by bringing all of their restaurants’ greatest hits from the past and present at the original prices from back then. Some of the dishes on the limited-edition menu included the Naga chilli cheese toast and mutton baida roti from Social, the tenderloin shiitake from Salt Water Grill, the polenta Chicken from Salt Water Cafe, and the chocolate from Mocha.

Spanning generations, Bengalureans have long embraced Lakeview Milk Bar on MG Road as a hangout to savour flavourful ice cream scoops with family and friends. James Meadow Charles started Lakeview in 1930 and later sold it to Vrajlal Jamnadas in 1947. Anish Vakharia and his mother Kalpana, who run the business now, have played a significant role in preserving the establishment’s nostalgic atmosphere. The menu at Lakeview, which now has four locations in the city, is updated regularly with new ice cream flavours, a selection of snacks, and bakery goods that are made in-house with stringent quality checks.

Aslam Gafoor

(The writer is a Bengaluru-based hospitality professional, food lover, and travel enthusiast)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Copper Chimney Chethan Hegde Adda1522 JK Kapur
India Matters
People attend a mass funeral of civilians killed by the Army in a case of mistaken identity, in Mon district of Nagaland. (File Photo | PTI)
Oting killings: One year on but kin of victims yet to get justice
Students protest at the University of Hyderabad demanding action against the Professor accused of rape.
Hyderabad University Professor held for allegedly molesting student from Thailand
The blast was reported in a house around 11.15 pm on Friday. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
Bengal: Two killed, several injured in blast near venue of TMC's Abhishek Banerjee's rally 
India's Ambassador to the US Taranjit Singh Sandhu hands over the Padma Bhushan award to Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai.(Photo | PTI)
'India is a part of me': Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp