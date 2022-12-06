Momentous Food Celebrations

Aslam Gafoor By

BENGALURU: This year, legendary brand Copper Chimney is marking its milestone anniversary by releasing a limited-edition Autograph menu. Now in its 50th year, Copper Chimney was founded by JK Kapur after he migrated across the border from Lahore to a newly independent India in 1947. Armed with memories of his mother’s home cooked food flavours, Kapur put together a team to start the Copper Chimney journey in 1972, recreating the food inspired from his roots down to every detail.

The Autograph menu offers both brand-new recipes and tried-and-true classics, with each dish conveying a story about the diversely rich culinary legacy of a united India from Peshawar to Delhi. While the mutton kalia and the parda chicken kabab are inspired by the flavourful, aromatic street kababs, the Himalayan gucchi pulao incorporates the black morels, or gucchi, from the foothills of Kashmir. The slow-cooked raan peshawari originates from the campfires of tribes and warriors in the North-West Frontier Province, while the chewy, milk-fudgey barfi served at Baked Dhoda – Copper Chimney dates back to 1912 when it was developed as a source of energy for the area’s wrestlers. Last but not least, the tangy Kashmiri soda was inspired by the sodas that pushcart merchants hawked in the by lanes of Lahore.

1522 founder Chethan Hegde is launching Adda1522 this month as homage to White Horse, which his father KM Hegde launched in Malleshwaram 41 years ago. Chethan opened 1522 as an expansion above White Horse in 2011 to cater to a younger, more music-loving crowd. The success of the brand led to the opening of multiple 1522 outlets in Bengaluru and Mumbai. Paying a tribute to White Horse and Bengaluru of the ’70s, Adda 1522 will sport an old-world charm with wall art by renowned cartoonist Paul Fernandes – all complemented with local food, old-school music and a vintage chilled-out vibe.

This year, Impresario Handmade Restaurants, the company behind famous brands Social, Smoke House Deli, Salt Water Café, and Mocha, celebrated their 20th anniversary with a commemorative menu. The 20-year menu transported diners back in time by bringing all of their restaurants’ greatest hits from the past and present at the original prices from back then. Some of the dishes on the limited-edition menu included the Naga chilli cheese toast and mutton baida roti from Social, the tenderloin shiitake from Salt Water Grill, the polenta Chicken from Salt Water Cafe, and the chocolate from Mocha.

Spanning generations, Bengalureans have long embraced Lakeview Milk Bar on MG Road as a hangout to savour flavourful ice cream scoops with family and friends. James Meadow Charles started Lakeview in 1930 and later sold it to Vrajlal Jamnadas in 1947. Anish Vakharia and his mother Kalpana, who run the business now, have played a significant role in preserving the establishment’s nostalgic atmosphere. The menu at Lakeview, which now has four locations in the city, is updated regularly with new ice cream flavours, a selection of snacks, and bakery goods that are made in-house with stringent quality checks.

(The writer is a Bengaluru-based hospitality professional, food lover, and travel enthusiast)

