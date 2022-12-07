6, including 2 women, held for man’s murder in Bengaluru

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The police have arrested six persons, including two women, in connection with the brutal murder of a man who was found murdered with his head and face smashed with a boulder multiple times in KP Agrahara police station limits. The police are on the lookout for another woman who is the main accused in the case. The identity of the victim has been established as Manjunath Balappa Jamakhandi (21), a resident of Badami in Bagalkot district.

The accused are Premavva, Akka Mahadevi, Manjunath, Kiran, Channappa and Kashinath, while a search is on for Saroja, who is absconding. Sources said Manjunath, who worked as a loan recovery agent, was in a relationship with Saroja. “Their relationship got strained after Manjunath allegedly started harassing Saroja, which drove her to hatch a conspiracy to eliminate him,” an officer said, adding that Manjunath was facing assault and attempt to murder cases in Yadgir and Davanagere districts. Saroja allegedly involved her mother Premavva and other accused persons, who are her relatives.

“As per a plan, Saroja contacted Manjunath and asked him to meet her. On Saturday evening, Manjunath came to the city and checked into a room at a lodge in Gandhinagar before going to meet Saroja in KP Agrahara, where some of the accused resided,” the sources said.

“When he went to meet Saroja, the accused ganged up against him and smashed his head and face with a boulder,” the source added. The police established the identity of the deceased when they enquired with a nearby medical store staff who told them that a person had left his mobile phone and did not return. The mobile phone belonged to Manjunath.

