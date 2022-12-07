Home Cities Bengaluru

Bengaluru man loses three fingers in crude bomb explosion

Gopalaiah found a ball-like object close to his cattle and picked it to throw when the crude bomb exploded. He is undergoing treatment at a city hospital.

By Praveen Kumar
Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 45-year-old man has lost three fingers on his right hand after he picked a crude bomb stuffed in dough at Thippasandra off the Magadi main road on Sunday evening. The victim, Gopalaiah, an agriculturist, is a resident of Siddapura in Magadi taluk. The mishap occurred when he had gone to his field to bring back his cattle. Gopalaiah found a ball-like object close to his cattle and picked it to throw when the crude bomb exploded. He is undergoing treatment at a city hospital.

Miscreants had kept the bomb to ward off wild boars. A case under the Explosives Substances Act has been registered against the unidentified accused. The hospital where the victim was first shifted registered a medico legal case and reported the matter to the police. The complaint has been filed by the victim’s 40-year-old wife Hanumakka.

“The couple had gone to the field with their cattle on Sunday morning. Later they returned, leaving the cattle. Gopalaiah went in the afternoon to bring back the cattle. The wife, after hearing a loud noise, rushed only to see her husband injured. Gopalaiah has lost his fingers in the explosion,” said the police.
A 59-year-old woman had lost all the fingers on her left hand around five months back in a similar explosion on Hogenakkal Road.

“People of Kodihalli, Kanakapura, Magadi and other surrounding taluks face such problems on a regular basis. Some of them have lost their cows. In a recent incident, a Doberman dog died after it bit a crude bomb stuffed in meatball,” the police said.

