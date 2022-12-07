Home Cities Bengaluru

Cops to go after heavy vehicles sneaking into Bengaluru during peak hours

The traffic police department is now preparing a list of entry points of trucks in the city.

Published: 07th December 2022 06:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th December 2022 06:40 AM   |  A+A-

Despite a ban in place, heavy vehicles are entering the city roads through the bylanes. The police have been flooded with complaints on entry of trucks | Express

By Bosky Khanna
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The violation by many heavy vehicles plying on city roads despite a ban in place has caught the attention of the top traffic cop, forcing the department to go back to the drawing board. The traffic police department is now preparing a list of entry points of trucks in the city. They are also tracking the movement of 7.5 tonne container vehicles during peak hours.

Special Commissioner, Traffic, M A Saleem, admitted to The New Indian Express that trucks were sneaking into city roads from the western side of the city and even from the northern side. He said the vehicles were entering the city roads through the bylanes. The department is now identifying the spots from where the vehicles are entering.

“The list of all small roads is being prepared. We are studying maps and also carrying out a survey on the ground. These vehicles will be stopped and the drivers will be dealt with sternly. The entry of 7.5 tonne Eicher vehicles will also be stopped during peak hours. This will ensure better traffic management,” Saleem said.

Agitated by the entry of trucks and goods vehicles, citizens are flooding the police department with complaints. Sunder Lal, owner of a provision store on Magadi Road said: “Despite the ban, trucks continue to move on the main road during peak hours, which is very dangerous for school-going children. This is because the trucks are coming from the lanes in Peenya. This is happening as the traffic policemen are stationed on the main road and not at the entry point near NICE Road. On some days, they are seen freely moving on the main road when the traffic policeman is not around. I have brought this to the notice of traffic police officials, but little has been done.”

Saleem said they are getting feedback from citizens on what needs to be done. He also said citizens are also giving details of locations from where the vehicles are entering the city roads. He said all inputs were being collated.

