MC Modi Eye Hospital staffers on strike, demand action against ex-trustee

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The employees of MC Modi Eye Hospital in Rajajinagar have gone on an indefinite strike, leaving patients stranded. They are demanding police action against former trustee Subash Modi, his son Mallikarjun and daughter-in-law who allegedly barged into the hospital on Saturday, took away documents and money, locked the gates and prevented them from working. Subash Modi is a relative of hospital founder MC Modi. There are 74 staffers on protest.

Some employees who were running the trust after the demise of Amarnath Modi, son of the founder, in 2014, allege that his cousin Subash Modi was removed from the trust and has no role to play. They say he is interested in the property, and got a court order against the senior staff restraining his entry into hospital. After complaints that Subash Modi was in no way connected to the hospital, a magistrate court ordered the tahsildar to take control of the administration in 2017.

“On December 2, Subash Modi barged into the hospital at 6.30 pm with his son Mallikarjun, daughter-in-law Priyadarshini and took away money and documents, and also attacked some staffers, so I filed a police complaint,” said Leeladevi Prasad, a member of the hospital trust.

“He barged in, claiming he had got an order against four staffers who were against him, and asked them to go out of the hospital and locked the premises. “The staff could not tolerate his behaviour, and have gone on an agitation, demanding action against him for allegedly stealing documents, money and attacking staff members,” said the Mahalakshmipuram police .

Patients who came to hospital for treatment were sent to other hospitals, he said. Asha, a nursing student, said BSc Nursing exams are scheduled next week, and with the gate being locked, they are worried as their hall tickets are stuck inside the hospital. They are demanding that police break open the lock.

BENGALURU: The employees of MC Modi Eye Hospital in Rajajinagar have gone on an indefinite strike, leaving patients stranded. They are demanding police action against former trustee Subash Modi, his son Mallikarjun and daughter-in-law who allegedly barged into the hospital on Saturday, took away documents and money, locked the gates and prevented them from working. Subash Modi is a relative of hospital founder MC Modi. There are 74 staffers on protest. Some employees who were running the trust after the demise of Amarnath Modi, son of the founder, in 2014, allege that his cousin Subash Modi was removed from the trust and has no role to play. They say he is interested in the property, and got a court order against the senior staff restraining his entry into hospital. After complaints that Subash Modi was in no way connected to the hospital, a magistrate court ordered the tahsildar to take control of the administration in 2017. “On December 2, Subash Modi barged into the hospital at 6.30 pm with his son Mallikarjun, daughter-in-law Priyadarshini and took away money and documents, and also attacked some staffers, so I filed a police complaint,” said Leeladevi Prasad, a member of the hospital trust. “He barged in, claiming he had got an order against four staffers who were against him, and asked them to go out of the hospital and locked the premises. “The staff could not tolerate his behaviour, and have gone on an agitation, demanding action against him for allegedly stealing documents, money and attacking staff members,” said the Mahalakshmipuram police . Patients who came to hospital for treatment were sent to other hospitals, he said. Asha, a nursing student, said BSc Nursing exams are scheduled next week, and with the gate being locked, they are worried as their hall tickets are stuck inside the hospital. They are demanding that police break open the lock.