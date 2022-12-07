Home Cities Bengaluru

Police bust fake marks card racket in Bengaluru, nab 5

CCB sleuths recovered fake marks cards of 25 universities along with other documents, seals and letter-heads.

Published: 07th December 2022 06:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th December 2022 06:45 AM   |  A+A-

Police Commissioner CH Pratap Reddy takes a look at the fake marks cards seized by CCB, in Bengaluru on Tuesday  | Express

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: CCB police have busted a fake marks card racket by arresting five people. The police are now probing if the five are part of a bigger racket. CCB sleuths recovered fake marks cards of 25 universities along with other documents, seals and letter-heads.

The main accused, Srinivas Reddy, was running Venkat-eshwara Institute, offering correspondence courses from an office in Mahalakshmi Layout and the accused were selling marks cards from Class 10 onwards. Even marks cards of medicine and engineering courses were availa-ble with them. They had offices in different parts of the city. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw at the Delhi Dialogues. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav)
Will have light-touch regulations on OTT: Ashwini Vaishnaw
Student activists Sharjeel Imam and Umar Khalid (Photo | Facebook, PTI)
Sharjeel Imam in SC over Delhi HC's remark on links with Umar Khalid
Rahul Gandhi during Bharat Jodo Yatra in Jhalawar, Rajasthan, on Tuesday. (Photo| Express)
Rajasthan Congress gets HC jolt during Bharat Jodo Yatra
Image used for representational purpose only. (File | PTI)
Parliament winter session: Inflation, quota, jobs set to raise heat in house

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp