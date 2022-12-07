Police bust fake marks card racket in Bengaluru, nab 5

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: CCB police have busted a fake marks card racket by arresting five people. The police are now probing if the five are part of a bigger racket. CCB sleuths recovered fake marks cards of 25 universities along with other documents, seals and letter-heads.

The main accused, Srinivas Reddy, was running Venkat-eshwara Institute, offering correspondence courses from an office in Mahalakshmi Layout and the accused were selling marks cards from Class 10 onwards. Even marks cards of medicine and engineering courses were availa-ble with them. They had offices in different parts of the city.

