Solid Waste Management tender conditions not arbitrary, says Karnataka HC

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Upholding the conditions laid down by the Bengaluru Solid Waste Management Ltd (BSWML) while inviting tenders for solid waste management, the Karnataka High Court dismissed the petitions filed by prospective bidders AL Satish Kumar and two others for lack of merit.

The court does not find any warrant to interfere with the tender notice as it does not find any of the conditions arbitrary, unreasonable, or that the tender was floated to favour anyone particular, Justice M Nagaprasanna said.

The court noted that as per the clauses of the tender, all SWM vehicles must be BS-VI compatible. No court can find fault with the BSWML seeking vehicles which do not generate pollution in the city. This was also clarified by the BBMP that issued an addendum that the vehicles can be retrofitted with compressed natural gas, it said and observed that if any procedures are required to check pollution in the city, then such procedures are a welcome addition to any tender document.

Referring to the condition that the bidders and consortium members should have experience in collection and transportation of solid waste for 36 months in the last five financial years, the court observed that the work can lead to jeopardising the very concept of keeping the city clean if the bidders do not have experience in managing solid waste.

The court also noted that the contention of the BSWML that one package is restricted to one successful bidder for the reason that it generates healthy competition and they should be able to perform best by keeping the ward clean by managing solid waste. Earlier there were 198 wards, but now the wards have increased to 243. In the past, many tenderers had emerged as successful bidders in more than 5, 10 or 15 packages which led to poor performance of their work. It is therefore for every tenderer to get an adequate opportunity and accountability in keeping the package ward clean, the package is restricted to one and merits acceptance, the court observed.

