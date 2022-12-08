Bengaluru: 13-yr-old addicted to phone ends life after told to finish homework

Praveen Kumar By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 13-year-old, Class 7 boy addicted to mobile phone died by suicide after his parents asked him to complete his homework and concentrate on his studies. The parents neither beat nor abused him. They asked him to handover the mobile phone and finish the homework as it was getting late. The boy hanged himself from the ceiling of the storeroom using a cloth around 8.30 pm on Tuesday at Attibele on Bengaluru-Hosur main road.

The victim, Yashas Gowda, was studying in a private school at Swami Vivekananda Nagar in Hoskote. His father Ravinda Gowda is a farmer. The victim has a sister. “The father in his statement said his son was addicted to mobile phones ever since introduction of online classes. It was difficult to take the phone from him. After returning home from school, he would be on the phone. The parents were upset as he was not doing his homework or studying properly. If not the phone, the boy would sit in front of TV,” said an officer, who is part of the investigation.

When the boy did not come out even after an hour, his mother went inside to check and found her son hanging. The parents screamed for help and neighbours called an ambulance. Yashas was taken to a nearby hospital where he was declared brought dead. The police were informed about the incident around 10 pm.

The postmortem was conducted at a government hospital in Hoskote on the outskirts of the city in Bengaluru Rural police limits.The jurisdictional Sulibele police have registered a case of unnatural death.

Helpline

If you are having thoughts of suicide or are in emotional distress. Help is available.

You can get in touch with the SAHAI helpline at 080-25497777, open from Monday to Saturday from 10 am to 10 pm and 104 Arogya Sahayavani which is available 24/7.

Previous cases

A 17-year-old II PU student ended his life at her house in Doddaballapura rural in November after fighting with her brother over a mobile phone. Both the brother and sister were using the same phone. The victim was upset after her brother who changed the password did not share it with her

In November this year, a 14-year-old boy hanged himself in the school hostel after he was denied a mobile phone by the warden

