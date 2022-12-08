HC order on suspended Bengaluru Urban Deputy Commissioner’s bail plea today

Mohammed Yacoob By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Suspended Bengaluru Urban Deputy Commissioner K Srinivas, who had approached the High Court for anticipatory bail in the voter data tampering and deletion case, appears apprehensive about his arrest. His fate will be decided on Thursday, when the court gives its order. BBMP officials and tainted NGO Chilume are allegedly involved in the voter data scam. An officer from Halasuru Gate police station stated that immediately after police issued summons to Srinivas last week, he arranged for a lawyer, anticipating arrest. “The order will be issued by court by the end of the day. It can go either way, and to be on the safe side, the suspended officer has applied for bail,” he said.

Srinivas appeared before the police officers once, and was asked to come again on Wednesday, but has sought two days’ time.

Meanwhile, suspended BBMP Commissioner (Admin) S Rangappa on Wednesday appeared before investigation officers at Halasuru Gate police station and gave his written reply, along with supporting documents claiming his innocence.

“We are yet to go through what he has given. We will check the details, and in case we are not satisfied, we will issue another notice,” an officer said. Both Rangappa and Srinivas were appointed additional electoral registration officers, and after the scam was reported, the Election Commission placed them under suspension ten days ago.

BENGALURU: Suspended Bengaluru Urban Deputy Commissioner K Srinivas, who had approached the High Court for anticipatory bail in the voter data tampering and deletion case, appears apprehensive about his arrest. His fate will be decided on Thursday, when the court gives its order. BBMP officials and tainted NGO Chilume are allegedly involved in the voter data scam. An officer from Halasuru Gate police station stated that immediately after police issued summons to Srinivas last week, he arranged for a lawyer, anticipating arrest. “The order will be issued by court by the end of the day. It can go either way, and to be on the safe side, the suspended officer has applied for bail,” he said. Srinivas appeared before the police officers once, and was asked to come again on Wednesday, but has sought two days’ time. Meanwhile, suspended BBMP Commissioner (Admin) S Rangappa on Wednesday appeared before investigation officers at Halasuru Gate police station and gave his written reply, along with supporting documents claiming his innocence. “We are yet to go through what he has given. We will check the details, and in case we are not satisfied, we will issue another notice,” an officer said. Both Rangappa and Srinivas were appointed additional electoral registration officers, and after the scam was reported, the Election Commission placed them under suspension ten days ago.