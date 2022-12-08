Health Minister Sudhakar calls for serious fight to tackle malnutrition in Bengaluru

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Stressing on the importance of early screening of children for malnutrition and anaemia to ensure timely corrective measures, Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar instructed officials to conduct health check-ups for children in collaboration with government health centres in places like schools.

At a workshop on taking preventive measures towards eliminating anaemia and malnutrition in the state on Wednesday, the minister called for serious efforts to tackle the twin threats by involving ASHA and anganwadi workers.

According to the Registrar General of India, the country’s maternal mortality rate in 2018-2020 was 97. It was 301 in 2001-2003. Similarly, the infant mortality rate was 58 in 2005 and 27 in 2021. Although this is progress, there is still a long way to go, Sudhakar said.

Highlighting the importance of breaking the inter-generational cycle, Sudhakar said malnutrition must be addressed within the first two years of birth as it affects both physical and mental development. Especially for girls, care must be given early or it will cause them to give birth to malnourished children in future which will result in continuation of the cycle to continue.

BENGALURU: Stressing on the importance of early screening of children for malnutrition and anaemia to ensure timely corrective measures, Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar instructed officials to conduct health check-ups for children in collaboration with government health centres in places like schools. At a workshop on taking preventive measures towards eliminating anaemia and malnutrition in the state on Wednesday, the minister called for serious efforts to tackle the twin threats by involving ASHA and anganwadi workers. According to the Registrar General of India, the country’s maternal mortality rate in 2018-2020 was 97. It was 301 in 2001-2003. Similarly, the infant mortality rate was 58 in 2005 and 27 in 2021. Although this is progress, there is still a long way to go, Sudhakar said. Highlighting the importance of breaking the inter-generational cycle, Sudhakar said malnutrition must be addressed within the first two years of birth as it affects both physical and mental development. Especially for girls, care must be given early or it will cause them to give birth to malnourished children in future which will result in continuation of the cycle to continue.