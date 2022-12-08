Home Cities Bengaluru

Man, son arrested for robbing advocate in Bengaluru

The accused was allegedly extorting people by claiming that he was a relative of a politician and the police are verifying this.

Published: 08th December 2022

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The DJ Halli police have arrested a notorious rowdy and his minor son for allegedly stopping the car of an advocate and assaulting him and his family members before escaping in his car.

The accused has been identified as Manzoor Ahmed alias Dhoon (38) while his son, a minor in conflict with the law, has been booked as per the Juvenile Justice Act. Police said Ashfaq Ahmed, an advocate and a resident of Joseph Reddy Layout in Lingarajapuram, was returning home with his family in a car around 12.30 am on Sunday evening when a gang of four waylaid their vehicle. The gang dragged Ashfaq out of the car and assaulted him, his wife and two children. They allegedly robbed a purse and two mobile phones before escaping in his car.

“The incident was reported to the police around 2 am and within 30 minutes, two accused were traced and arrested and the car recovered from them. The father and son duo was together when they were nabbed and they admitted to having committed the offence. Further investigations revealed that Dhoon has a rowdy sheet on him in Shivajinagar police station since 2006 and is involved in around 25 offences, including murder, robbery and extortion,” the police said.

The accused was allegedly extorting people by claiming that he was a relative of a politician and the police are verifying this. “It is found that Dhoon had targeted advocates and robbed them in the past. A few years ago, he was also booked for allegedly threatening former railway minister late Jaffer Shariff. In the present case, two other accused are absconding and they will be nabbed soon,” an official said.

