Home Cities Bengaluru

Miss-Fit 

What helps in losing weight is calorie deficit and calorie expenditure via exercise and movement.

Published: 08th December 2022 07:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th December 2022 07:45 AM   |  A+A-

By Wanitha Ashok
Express News Service

1. I have heard that sleeping well helps in losing weight. How true is it?
Sleeping doesn’t help lose weight per se. It helps keep your mouth zipped from unwanted calories. If you are awake past bedtime, you will be engaged in some activities and dinner would have been digested so you tend to get hungry and look out for some small bites and gain weight. What helps in losing weight is calorie deficit and calorie expenditure via exercise and movement.  We do burn around 50 calories an hour while we sleep, but these numbers vary from person to person. 

2. Does the weather play any role in burning fat?

You shouldn’t yield to temptation as this weather makes you crave hot and spicy foods like samosa, pakora, bhaji, chaats etc. So watch out for those unwanted calories. The cold weather doesn’t translate to sustained weight loss. The shiver-induced hormone boost does burn extra calories to keep the body warm but it won’t leave the same long-lasting effects on  metabolism as regular trips to the gym.

3. There is a lot of news about people having cardiac arrests while in the gym. Is it a possible side effect of working out?

No way, not at all. I am not sure if this can be due to a combination of vaccination, intense workouts and supplements. I would discourage heavy-duty workouts and supplements like fat burners, steroids, etc. Instead, aim for general fitness and a clean diet.

Wanitha Ashok is a Fit India Movement Ambassador and celebrity fitness coach

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw at the Delhi Dialogues. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav)
Will have light-touch regulations on OTT: Ashwini Vaishnaw
Student activists Sharjeel Imam and Umar Khalid (Photo | Facebook, PTI)
Sharjeel Imam in SC over Delhi HC's remark on links with Umar Khalid
Rahul Gandhi during Bharat Jodo Yatra in Jhalawar, Rajasthan, on Tuesday. (Photo| Express)
Rajasthan Congress gets HC jolt during Bharat Jodo Yatra
Image used for representational purpose only. (File | PTI)
Parliament winter session: Inflation, quota, jobs set to raise heat in house

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp