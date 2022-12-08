Special officer holds all-party meeting, invites objections to revised voter list

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: After the Chilume issue and directions from the Chief Electoral Office to thoroughly check the voters’ list in Mahadevapura, Chickpet and Shivajinagar assembly segments, special officer for Mahadevapura assembly seat, Ajay Nagabhushan held an all-party meeting and invited objections and claims with regard to the revised voters’ list.

At the meeting, principal opposition Congress leader Nallurhalli Nagesh approached the officer at booth nos. 283, 284, 285 and 286 and stated that about 30 names which were deleted from each booth are very much alive. He blamed BJP leaders and the organisation hired by BBMP for voter awareness work for alleged tampering and deletion.

“If one booth has so many names deleted, imagine how many names would have gone missing from all the booths here. This malady would have taken place earlier too,” aid Nagesh.

He stated that names of people from the minority community, OBCs mainly supporters of Congress and non-BJP parties have been deleted, and suspended Revenue Officer Chandrashekar is not alone in the voter tampering scam from Mahadevapura, there could be many senior officials and leaders from BJP.

Political party leaders from Congress, JDS and others in unison stated that Mahadevapura seat, that has 479 polling booths, names have been deleted in almost all the booths and the officials have assured to recheck for list in all the booths and will give a report in eight days.

BENGALURU: After the Chilume issue and directions from the Chief Electoral Office to thoroughly check the voters’ list in Mahadevapura, Chickpet and Shivajinagar assembly segments, special officer for Mahadevapura assembly seat, Ajay Nagabhushan held an all-party meeting and invited objections and claims with regard to the revised voters’ list. At the meeting, principal opposition Congress leader Nallurhalli Nagesh approached the officer at booth nos. 283, 284, 285 and 286 and stated that about 30 names which were deleted from each booth are very much alive. He blamed BJP leaders and the organisation hired by BBMP for voter awareness work for alleged tampering and deletion. “If one booth has so many names deleted, imagine how many names would have gone missing from all the booths here. This malady would have taken place earlier too,” aid Nagesh. He stated that names of people from the minority community, OBCs mainly supporters of Congress and non-BJP parties have been deleted, and suspended Revenue Officer Chandrashekar is not alone in the voter tampering scam from Mahadevapura, there could be many senior officials and leaders from BJP. Political party leaders from Congress, JDS and others in unison stated that Mahadevapura seat, that has 479 polling booths, names have been deleted in almost all the booths and the officials have assured to recheck for list in all the booths and will give a report in eight days.