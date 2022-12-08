Home Cities Bengaluru

Special officer holds all-party meeting, invites objections to revised voter list

He blamed BJP leaders and the organisation hired by BBMP for voter awareness work for alleged tampering and deletion.

Published: 08th December 2022 08:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th December 2022 08:50 AM   |  A+A-

Ajay Nagabhushan

Special officer for Mahadevapura Assembly seat, Ajay Nagabhushan, holds an all-party meeting in Bengaluru on Wednesday | Express

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: After the Chilume issue and directions from the Chief Electoral Office to thoroughly check the voters’ list in Mahadevapura, Chickpet and Shivajinagar assembly segments, special officer for Mahadevapura assembly seat, Ajay Nagabhushan held an all-party meeting and invited objections and claims with regard to the revised voters’ list.

At the meeting, principal opposition Congress leader Nallurhalli Nagesh approached the officer at booth nos. 283, 284, 285 and 286 and stated that about 30 names which were deleted from each booth are very much alive. He blamed BJP leaders and the organisation hired by BBMP for voter awareness work for alleged tampering and deletion.

“If one booth has so many names deleted, imagine how many names would have gone missing from all the booths here. This malady would have taken place earlier too,” aid Nagesh.

He stated that names of people from the minority community, OBCs mainly supporters of Congress and non-BJP parties have been deleted, and suspended Revenue Officer Chandrashekar is not alone in the voter tampering scam from Mahadevapura, there could be many senior officials and leaders from BJP.

Political party leaders from Congress, JDS and others in unison stated that Mahadevapura seat, that has 479 polling booths, names have been deleted in almost all the booths and the officials have assured to recheck for list in all the booths and will give a report in eight days.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mahadevapura Ajay Nagabhushan
India Matters
Union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw at the Delhi Dialogues. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav)
Will have light-touch regulations on OTT: Ashwini Vaishnaw
Student activists Sharjeel Imam and Umar Khalid (Photo | Facebook, PTI)
Sharjeel Imam in SC over Delhi HC's remark on links with Umar Khalid
Rahul Gandhi during Bharat Jodo Yatra in Jhalawar, Rajasthan, on Tuesday. (Photo| Express)
Rajasthan Congress gets HC jolt during Bharat Jodo Yatra
Image used for representational purpose only. (File | PTI)
Parliament winter session: Inflation, quota, jobs set to raise heat in house

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp