State govt firm donates Rs 1 crore to CM’s relief fund in Bengaluru
Published: 08th December 2022 08:47 AM | Last Updated: 08th December 2022 08:47 AM | A+A A-
BENGALURU: The Karnataka State Marketing Communication and Advertising Ltd on Wednesday handed over a cheque of Rs one crore to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund.
While most sectors suffered due to the pandemic, the state government enterprise registered a turnover of Rs 358.13 crore with Rs 11.14 crore as profit after tax during 2021-22. The cheque was handed over to Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai in the presence of Large and Medium Scale Industries Minister Murugesh R Nirani.