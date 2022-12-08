Home Cities Bengaluru

State govt firm donates Rs 1 crore to CM’s relief fund in Bengaluru

The cheque was handed over to Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai in the presence of Large and Medium Scale Industries Minister Murugesh R Nirani. 

rnataka State Marketing Communication and Advertising Ltd handed over a cheque of Rs one crore to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  The Karnataka State Marketing Communication and Advertising Ltd on Wednesday handed over a cheque of Rs one crore to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund.

While most sectors suffered due to the pandemic, the state government enterprise registered a turnover of Rs 358.13 crore with Rs 11.14 crore as profit after tax during 2021-22. The cheque was handed over to Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai in the presence of Large and Medium Scale Industries Minister Murugesh R Nirani. 

