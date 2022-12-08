Home Cities Bengaluru

State’s higher education systems to be revamped in Bengaluru

Digital learning and unified data are the two best practices being advocated across the world.

Published: 08th December 2022 08:49 AM

education , Students

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Higher Education Department is planning on revamping several of its systems to ensure transparency in its functioning.

Higher Education Principal Secretary Rashmi Mahesh told reporters on Wednesday that the revamp will include a four-tiered grievance redressal system that allows for tracking as well as an ‘adalat’ for pension-related cases of retiring staff and faculty.

“The aim is to get rid of duplicity in the state’s higher education system. There should be one point of entry for stakeholders to enter information, so that this is available to the department, officials, university and college. Digital learning and unified data are the two best practices being advocated across the world. So these must be practices in all higher education institutions,” said Higher Education Minister C N Ashwath Narayan.

Meanwhile, Department of Collegiate and Technical Education (DCTE) Commissioner Pradeep P said a decision was taken to allow students to communicate in both English and Kannada at colleges. “We have also made the decision to allow students to write their examinations in English or Kannada,” he said.

