AI eye to catch traffic violations at 50 junctions in Bengaluru

ITMS employs Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning to detect various traffic violations automatically,” said Special Commissioner of Police (Traffic) MA Saleem.

Published: 09th December 2022 05:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th December 2022 05:53 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Leveraging technology in traffic enforcement, the Bengaluru Traffic Police (BTP) have introduced an Intelligent Traffic Management System (ITMS) in which Artificial Intelligence (AI)-based cameras detect seven types of traffic violations and send challans to vehicle owners.

The ITMS, which was inaugurated by CM Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday, has been implemented at 50 important junctions across the city. The system consists of an AI-enabled solution with 250 Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) cameras and 80 Red Light Violation Detection (RLVD) cameras installed at these junctions. These cameras automatically detect violations and generate challans, which are then sent to violators via SMS and paper challans.

“BTP is taking several initiatives using technology in policing. The ITMS is one such initiative which enables contact-less automatic enforcement of traffic violations. The objective of ITMS is to automatically detect traffic violations in a contact-less manner and send auto-generated challans to the violators with minimum human intervention. ITMS employs Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning to detect various traffic violations automatically,” said Special Commissioner of Police (Traffic) MA Saleem.

“These cameras record violations round the clock, and the system is automated, which saves a lot of manpower that can be used for traffic management and regulation,” Saleem added. Meanwhile, CM Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday announced that five more new traffic police stations will be sanctioned in next 2-3 days.

