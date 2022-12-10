Karnataka Brain Health Initiative ensures mental healthcare at ground level 

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The number of people suffering from neurological and mental health issues has been increasing over the past ten years, Health and Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar said here on Friday.

He was speaking at the Karnataka Brain Health Initiative’s (Ka-BHI) ‘Reflection to Action’ event at the National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences (Nimhans). He said the number of years added to a person’s lifespan is not the only important thing, but how a person lives life is equally important.

So far, 2,000 patients have been treated in all health centre facilities. Certain challenges like lack of community awareness, training of doctors, availability of drugs, and need for multidisciplinary care were noticed by healthcare professionals while treating patients from different districts.

Nimhans has also trained 122 healthcare professionals so far for providing care for mental illnesses. They aim to provide treatment and counselling with early diagnosis of any disease at the primary health centre level, and ensure that quality care is provided at the ground level, creating a strong rural network.

Deaths due to mental health and brain-related issues account for 7-8 per cent and are the second leading cause worldwide. Cases of neurological illnesses, stroke and others have been rising over the years. Talking about the Ka-BHI initiative, Sudhakar said the state is already doing a pilot project in three districts -- Chikkaballapur, Kolar and Bengaluru Rural -- with the help of Nimhans through the hub and spoke model. They are also planning to make services available in all districts in the coming days.

PHC doctors are given a three-month training session in counselling and treating mental patients. In the coming days, the Community Health Officer (CHO), midwives and ASHA workers will also be given counselling to treat people in distress, the health minister said.

BENGALURU: The number of people suffering from neurological and mental health issues has been increasing over the past ten years, Health and Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar said here on Friday. He was speaking at the Karnataka Brain Health Initiative’s (Ka-BHI) ‘Reflection to Action’ event at the National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences (Nimhans). He said the number of years added to a person’s lifespan is not the only important thing, but how a person lives life is equally important. So far, 2,000 patients have been treated in all health centre facilities. Certain challenges like lack of community awareness, training of doctors, availability of drugs, and need for multidisciplinary care were noticed by healthcare professionals while treating patients from different districts. Nimhans has also trained 122 healthcare professionals so far for providing care for mental illnesses. They aim to provide treatment and counselling with early diagnosis of any disease at the primary health centre level, and ensure that quality care is provided at the ground level, creating a strong rural network. Deaths due to mental health and brain-related issues account for 7-8 per cent and are the second leading cause worldwide. Cases of neurological illnesses, stroke and others have been rising over the years. Talking about the Ka-BHI initiative, Sudhakar said the state is already doing a pilot project in three districts -- Chikkaballapur, Kolar and Bengaluru Rural -- with the help of Nimhans through the hub and spoke model. They are also planning to make services available in all districts in the coming days. PHC doctors are given a three-month training session in counselling and treating mental patients. In the coming days, the Community Health Officer (CHO), midwives and ASHA workers will also be given counselling to treat people in distress, the health minister said.