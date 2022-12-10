Meteor showers to light up Bengaluru skies

Ninan T K By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The much-awaited phenomenon of the year is here for all night sky gazers. The Geminids meteor showers are expected to reach their peak late on the night of December 13 to the early hours of December 14.

It is considered one of the brightest meteor showers and will be visible to the naked eye without the use of any special equipment. The annual phenomenon occurs every December, and this year, it is said to peak between 2am and 3am. Although in a clear dark sky, one can watch over 100 meteors, Bengalureans may only get to see a few of them.

“Due to light pollution in Bengaluru city, it will be very difficult to catch them within city limits. Citizens will need to go to a place outside the city, where the sky is dark, to get a better view,” said Pramod Galgali, director of Jawaharlal Nehru Planetarium.

“This year, the gibbous moon will come in the way, making viewing a little difficult. Nonetheless, people will be able to catch a glimpse of a few if they focus on the sky for a while,” he added. Galgali advised that the best way to catch a meteor shower is to lie on one’s back and keep looking at the sky, as the showers are unpredictable. He explained that the meteor radiates from the constellation Gemini, from where it derives its name, and scores of meteors meet at one constellation making it appear that they are coming from it.

For citizens who want to know more and catch a glimpse of the phenomenon, the Jawaharlal Nehru Planetarium will organise an overnight workshop on December 13, from 10pm to 4.30am, to educate people on the night sky and recreate the Geminids showers.

