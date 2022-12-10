Home Cities Bengaluru

Meteor showers to light up Bengaluru skies

It is considered one of the brightest meteor showers and will be visible to the naked eye without the use of any special equipment.

Published: 10th December 2022 07:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th December 2022 07:08 AM   |  A+A-

A meteor (L) from the Geminids meteor shower enters the Earth's atmosphere past the stars Castor and Pollux (two bright stars, R) on December 12, 2009 above Southold, New York | File AFP

Image used for representational purpose only.(Photo | AFP)

By Ninan T K
Express News Service

BENGALURU:  The much-awaited phenomenon of the year is here for all night sky gazers. The Geminids meteor showers are expected to reach their peak late on the night of December 13 to the early hours of December 14. 

It is considered one of the brightest meteor showers and will be visible to the naked eye without the use of any special equipment. The annual phenomenon occurs every December, and this year, it is said to peak between 2am and 3am. Although in a clear dark sky, one can watch over 100 meteors, Bengalureans may only get to see a few of them. 

“Due to light pollution in Bengaluru city, it will be very difficult to catch them within city limits. Citizens will need to go to a place outside the city, where the sky is dark, to get a better view,” said Pramod Galgali, director of Jawaharlal Nehru Planetarium. 

“This year, the gibbous moon will come in the way, making viewing a little difficult. Nonetheless, people will be able to catch a glimpse of a few if they focus on the sky for a while,” he added. Galgali advised that the best way to catch a meteor shower is to lie on one’s back and keep looking at the sky, as the showers are unpredictable. He explained that the meteor radiates from the constellation Gemini, from where it derives its name, and scores of meteors meet at one constellation making it appear that they are coming from it.

For citizens who want to know more and catch a glimpse of the phenomenon, the Jawaharlal Nehru Planetarium will organise an overnight workshop on December 13, from 10pm to 4.30am, to educate people on the night sky and recreate the Geminids showers.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express illustrations)
Five killed, 49 injured in cooking gas cylinder blast in Rajasthan's Jodhpur
Trinamool Congress' nation spokesperson Saket Gokhale. (File Photo)
Saket Gokhale re-arrested after bail, TMC sends delegation to Gujarat
Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation. (File photo | PTI)
Maha BJP wants AAP to contest BMC polls to ‘eat’ into opponents’ vote banks 
BJP workers celebrating the party's decisive lead in Gujarat Assembly elections, in Gandhinagar. (Photo | PTI)
Seven factors behind BJP’s meteoric rise, AAP may replace weak Congress as opposition

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp