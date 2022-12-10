Home Cities Bengaluru

Spike in C-section deliveries in Karnataka's rural districts

Experts attribute it to a lack of facilities in the secondary healthcare system.

Published: 10th December 2022 07:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th December 2022 07:09 AM   |  A+A-

Pregnant woman

For representational purposes.

By Namrata Sindwani
Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Rural districts of Karnataka have recorded an increased number of women undergoing C-section deliveries since 2019. Experts attribute it to a lack of facilities in the secondary healthcare system. 

The Karnataka Health Profile 2019-2021 showed a higher frequency of Caesarean deliveries in districts like Kolar, Chitradurga, Bengaluru Rural, Shivamogga, Udupi, Mandya, Hassan and Davangere. Statistics show that in Tumakuru, 52.1 per cent of babies were delivered by C-section, which is the highest in Karnataka. Bengaluru Rural clocked 43.16 per cent, which is 13.16 per cent higher than Bengaluru Urban. Institutional deliveries also saw a rise, post a dip in 2021 due to the Covid pandemic. 

Dr Rajkumar N, state deputy director, maternal health, said Karnataka has an average C-section rate of 32 per cent (public and private) and is better placed when compared to other South Indian states. The major reason for a high percentage of C-sections is a low degree of fear about the surgery, and also brings down chances of infant and mother dying, compared to normal deliveries. 

According to the National Family Health Survey 5, Telangana recorded 60.7 per cent C-section deliveries, while Kerala and Andhra Pradesh recorded 42.4 per cent. The high C-section rate can be attributed to high referrals in peripheral areas, in certain cases when specialists are not available at the taluk level, other doctors take up Caesarean deliveries, Dr Rajkumar said. If patients are shifted to private hospitals when already in labour, they end up undergoing a C-section to reduce cases of mortality. 

Dr Sylvia Karpagam, a public health doctor and researcher from Bengaluru, highlighted the gaps in the secondary healthcare system. The unavailability of specialists or basic facilities in Public Health Centres in rural areas cause people to travel long distances.

Dr Sylvia explained that people prefer to access doctors in nearby areas, but when they are not available and patients have to travel long distances, families prefer C-section to get done with the process quickly. She also raised concern over the lack of knowledge about undergoing C-section deliveries, beside side-effects and complications that are not taken into consideration.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Caesarean C-section
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express illustrations)
Five killed, 49 injured in cooking gas cylinder blast in Rajasthan's Jodhpur
Trinamool Congress' nation spokesperson Saket Gokhale. (File Photo)
Saket Gokhale re-arrested after bail, TMC sends delegation to Gujarat
Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation. (File photo | PTI)
Maha BJP wants AAP to contest BMC polls to ‘eat’ into opponents’ vote banks 
BJP workers celebrating the party's decisive lead in Gujarat Assembly elections, in Gandhinagar. (Photo | PTI)
Seven factors behind BJP’s meteoric rise, AAP may replace weak Congress as opposition

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp