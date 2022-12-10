Traffic woes? Tell cops face to face  

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: If you are fed up with traffic issues in your locality, then here is an opportunity to air your grievances and get them addressed. Starting December 10, the city traffic police will start conducting the Citizens’ Traffic Forum meetings from 11.30 am to 1.30 pm, and hold them every second Saturday at all the 44 traffic police stations across the city.

While officers will provide solutions to traffic issues, residents can also offer suggestions on improving traffic that will be implemented if suitable. The Citizens’ Traffic Forum was the brainchild of Bengaluru’s current traffic chief M A Saleem when he was Additional Commissioner of Police (Traffic). The meetings used to be conducted diligently once a month till he was in the post. After his transfer following a promotion, the meetings existed only on paper.

After taking charge as Special Commissioner (Traffic), Saleem has ensured that the meetings, which he started a few years ago, are held again without fail as part of efforts to ensure smooth movement of traffic and prevent road traffic accidents.

“Traffic police officers will listen to the grievances of the public and also receive suggestions on improving vehicular movement. The suggestions will be implemented if found suitable,” said Kuldeep Kumar R Jain, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Traffic-West.

People can also obtain information on the action taken on their problems and status of their suggestions, he told The New Indian Express. The assistant commissioner of police of each traffic sub-division will supervise the meetings. The outcome of the meetings will have to be briefed to the senior officers by traffic inspectors, who will be present at the meetings. Even the solutions arrived at will have to be brought to the notice of senior officers.

