Karnataka targets tier 2, 3 hospitals under LaQshya

Namrata Sindwani By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The LaQshya scheme of the National Health Mission (NHM) will now be extended to tier 2 and 3 hospitals to improve the maternal mortality rate (MMR) in the state, said Deputy Director (maternal health), Health and Family Welfare Department, Dr Rajkumar N.

Hospitals that are conducting 50-90 deliveries (tier 2) will be targeted to meet the standards set under the LaQshya scheme. As of now, 124 hospitals that perform over 100 deliveries per month have been selected in the state.

Rajkumar told TNIE that 89 labour rooms and 84 operation theatres have received the state certification under the LaQshya scheme from 2021 till November 2022. The plan is to provide the certification to 14 other hospitals in December and the remaining by March 2023. From April 2022 till December 2022, 22 labour rooms and 21 operation theatres also got the national certification under the programme.

The scheme is aimed at improving maternity services during labour and for six weeks post delivery. The hospitals are given a checklist for services like the number of C-section deliveries in the night, availability of labour tables and the number of drugs and medical equipment available to ensure they have minimum gaps in facilities and infrastructure.

