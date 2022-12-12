Bus yatra to help boost Karnataka's startup sector

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In a bid to boost the startup ecosystem in the state, Karnataka Digital Economy Mission (KDEM), in association with TiE Bangalore, began a special bus yatra here on Sunday. Titled as Start-up XPRESS — from Bengaluru, the yatra aims to bring together startup founders and mentors/investors in a 12-hour journey that will culminate at the TiE Global Summit (TGS) 2022 host city, Hyderabad.

The bus will make stops at Tumakuru and Ballari two emerging startup clusters to encourage the ecosystems and shed light on the benefits these regions can expect with future investments. More than 25 startup founders have been joined by 25 investors/mentors who will network and interact with them to fine-tune their eventual pitches at the showcase event.

The bus ride will provide founders ample opportunity to hold detailed discussions with some of the startup sector’s finest leaders and entrepreneurs in a unique, fun environment. Over the course of the trip, founders will undergo peer-learning and pitch development activities and receive feedback on their proposals, helping them refine their overall strategies and product pitches at the summit.

BV Naidu, Chairman of Karnataka Digital Economy Mission, said, “Our focus remains making significant contributions towards realising a $300-billion contribution to the digital economy, primarily through an innovation and technology startup ecosystem that generates jobs, improves market access, and allows for infrastructure upgrades and policy implementation. The Start-up XPRESS will play a small, but influential role in the bigger voyage that we’re undertaking.” This year’s TGS will be held between December 12 and 14 in Hyderabad.

