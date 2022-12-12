Home Cities Bengaluru

Diabetes test for pregnant women can reduce mortality

Karnataka Maternal Health Deputy Director Dr Rajkumar N told TNIE that they plan to identify and screen pregnant women for diabetes.

By Namrata Sindwani
Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Taking steps to ensure quality health for citizens of Karnataka, the state now plans to focus on diabetes, and screen pregnant women for it in the upcoming year. The long-term aim of the initiative is to reduce maternal and infant mortality/morbidity rate in the state.

Karnataka Maternal Health Deputy Director Dr Rajkumar N told TNIE that they plan to identify and screen pregnant women for diabetes. He explained that factors like diabetes and even anaemia were contributing to cases of maternal morbidity, and attributed it to worsening lifestyle habits, poor eating habits, and reduced physical activity among the people.

Dr Rajkumar said that 10 per cent of women have chances of having gestational diabetes (diagnosed during pregnancy), and if they are identified and treated accordingly, it will help in further reducing mortality rate among pregnant women.

Diabetes can have numerous effects on a woman’s pregnancy, Dr Haritha Rao, gynaecologist, explained. A woman can either be already diabetic when she gets pregnant, or have gestational diabetes.
She added that in cases of pregnancy occurring with the help of IVF (In vitro fertilisation) treatment, chances of gestational diabetes were higher. Hence, every pregnant woman has to undergo tests to check if she is diabetic, during the course of her pregnancy. If found to be diabetic, necessary action is taken either by maintaining a proper diet or medicines, to keeping it in control.

Uncontrolled diabetes can cause health-deteriorating effects on a woman and her child, and can cause increased fluid in the uterus, preterm labour, premature breakage of membrane, and even stillbirth. The newborn can also have high blood sugar levels transmitted from the mother.

Doctors urge women to ensure proper care before and during the course of pregnancy. If tests are taken up in the pre-pregnancy stage, ensuring a woman’s fitness to carry a baby, many cases can be controlled.

