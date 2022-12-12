J H Patel was a man with no filter

Dese Gowda By

BENGALURU: It was the year 1967. The fourth Lok Sabha had been in session for just a few days when a first-time Parliamentary member from a small town in central Karnataka created history by speaking in fluent Kannada as the house listened in rapt attention. “Nobody had spoken in a regional language in Parliament until J H Patel did. The speaker allowed him to go ahead. Nobody from the south had until then affirmed their right to speak in their mother tongue,” says Preethi Nagaraj, writer and translator of Media & J H Patel, a collection of pieces on the former Parliamentarian and the 15th Chief Minister of Karnataka. Originally published in Kannada – edited by M L Shankaralingappa – the English version will be released on Monday.

As a staunch socialist and ardent follower of Ram Manohar Lohia, Patel was known for his progressive ideals. But his career was also controversial given his fondness for alcohol and women. Nagaraj feels his less-than-ideal traits often overshadow his political acumen. “We had heard stories about how, being from an affluent family, he gave up all his assets during the Land Tenancy Act. He was probably one of the few politicians who sold property to contest elections,” she says, adding, “It’s unfortunate that some still view him through his other traits. Many politicians had similar habits, but none had the gall to admit it. Patel was a man with no filter.”

However, Nagaraj feels that such ideals might have also played a part in undoing his career in later years. He was criticised for not paying enough attention to his own constituencies, often leading to humiliating defeats. “He never allowed family members to interfere with work, so he could not delegate like most politicians do,” she shares. “Once, when he was travelling on a rocky road, Patel got annoyed and asked the driver who the MLA of that constituency was. The driver replied that it was Patel’s own constituency.”

Patel was also known for being pragmatic and open to new ideas. He would stray away from pure socialism if the new idea would be beneficial to the people. One such idea he floated was to privatise railways, attracting accusations that he was forgoing his own ideals. “There are many contradictions to him and his ideals throughout various stages of his life. When someone presented him with a convincing argument backed by data, he was willing to change his mind. His opinions were fluid,” Nagaraj explains, adding that towards the end of his career, he strayed away from socialism, exploring spirituality and taking superstitions to heart.

Following a disastrous decision to call for early elections during the final months of his term as CM on October 7, 1999, Patel and his political alliance faced a rout. Soon after, his health deteriorated and he passed away in 2000. “What broke him at the age of 70 was the death of his granddaughter. A girl of just five or six, she died in an accident. It took a huge toll on him, and his health kept failing,” she concludes.

