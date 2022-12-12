Karnataka to start radio shows to help children learn better

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In order to make learning more interesting, the Department of State Educational Research and Training (DSERT) has announced a slew of radio shows for students.

As of December 12, the Bandhani Programme, as DSERT has named it, will feature lessons on ethics, yoga, health, English and Kannada languages, and mathematics. The lessons will be broadcast from 13 radio stations and three Vividh Bharati stations in the state.

They will also be made available on the All India Radio Bengaluru YouTube channel. According to a notification issued by DSERT, the lessons will be broadcast from the stations from Monday to Thursday on the stations, between 2.35 pm and 3 pm. DSERT has also issued instructions to ensure that students of all schools are able to tune in, which includes appointing a senior lecturer as a district nodal officer to ensure that the programmes are implemented properly, as well as instructing headmasters to make necessary arrangements within the school schedule to allow students to listen to the lessons.

DSERT has released the timetable for the broadcasts of the radio shows until February 2023. The schedule can be accessed on the website (www.dsert.kar.nic.in)

