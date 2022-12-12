Home Cities Bengaluru

New Year’s Eve: Pubs, resorts get ready to party after two years   

Krishnaraj S P, an executive member of the Bengaluru Hotels Association, said that recently, the city police commissioner had permitted hotels and restaurants to remain open till midnight.

Published: 12th December 2022 03:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th December 2022 03:32 AM   |  A+A-

Fireworks, new year. (Representational photo | AP)

Image of fireworks on New Year for representational purposes. (Representational photo | AP)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Following the considerable decline in Covid-19 cases, which had played spoilsport on New Year’s for the last couple of years, the city’s hospitality industry is all set to welcome 2023 in a grand way. Owners of several resorts and pubs have already approached celebrities, and are roping them in to draw crowds on December 31, to make up for the losses they have incurred so far. Besides, they have also requested the authorities not to impose many restrictions on New Year’s eve.

Krishnaraj S P, an executive member of the Bengaluru Hotels Association, said that recently, the city police commissioner had permitted hotels and restaurants to remain open till midnight. “Now, we have enough time to organise the celebrations. We have also demanded the BBMP officials and police not to impose any restrictions for the events.”

Resort and pub owners have decided to invite actors and singers to host events, and are expecting bigger crowds this year. “Several owners suffered huge losses in their business during the pandemic. Thankfully, this year we have an opportunity to recover the losses suffered previously,” Krishnaraj added.

A pub owner said, “I have spoken with DJs, who have good contacts with Bollywood celebrities, to bring them to my pub in Indiranagar. I have plans to bring a well-known singer as well, to host a live event, but I can’t reveal the names as yet.”

It may be recalled that last year, the police had imposed curbs on New Year’s Eve celebrations in the wake of increasing cases of the omicron variant of Covid-19. Besides, night curfew was imposed across the state. Restaurants, hotels, pubs, and clubs were allowed to function with 50 per cent seating capacity in adherence to all Covid protocols.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
New Year Covid-19 Bengaluru Hotels Association
India Matters
Bhupendra Patel took oath as the Chief Minister of Gujarat for a second straight term in Gandhinagar. (Photo | PTI)
Bhupendra Patel takes oath as Chief Minister of Gujarat for second term
Congress leader & former minister Raja Pateria speaking to a gathering. (Photo | Twitter, Shehzad_Ind)
MP: Congress leader calls for 'killing' PM Modi to save Constitution; govt orders FIR
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Ink attack on Maha minister: Police to summon TV journalist again during probe
ustice Dipankar Datta takes oath as Judge of the Supreme Court of India during a ceremony, in New Delhi. (Photo |PTI)
Justice Dipankar Datta sworn in as Supreme Court judge

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp