New Year’s Eve: Pubs, resorts get ready to party after two years   

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Following the considerable decline in Covid-19 cases, which had played spoilsport on New Year’s for the last couple of years, the city’s hospitality industry is all set to welcome 2023 in a grand way. Owners of several resorts and pubs have already approached celebrities, and are roping them in to draw crowds on December 31, to make up for the losses they have incurred so far. Besides, they have also requested the authorities not to impose many restrictions on New Year’s eve.

Krishnaraj S P, an executive member of the Bengaluru Hotels Association, said that recently, the city police commissioner had permitted hotels and restaurants to remain open till midnight. “Now, we have enough time to organise the celebrations. We have also demanded the BBMP officials and police not to impose any restrictions for the events.”

Resort and pub owners have decided to invite actors and singers to host events, and are expecting bigger crowds this year. “Several owners suffered huge losses in their business during the pandemic. Thankfully, this year we have an opportunity to recover the losses suffered previously,” Krishnaraj added.

A pub owner said, “I have spoken with DJs, who have good contacts with Bollywood celebrities, to bring them to my pub in Indiranagar. I have plans to bring a well-known singer as well, to host a live event, but I can’t reveal the names as yet.”

It may be recalled that last year, the police had imposed curbs on New Year’s Eve celebrations in the wake of increasing cases of the omicron variant of Covid-19. Besides, night curfew was imposed across the state. Restaurants, hotels, pubs, and clubs were allowed to function with 50 per cent seating capacity in adherence to all Covid protocols.

