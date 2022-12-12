Revenue receipts low, BBMP to cut budget size

Mohammed Yacoob By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Realising that the revenue collection is around Rs 4,000 crore against a budget estimation of Rs 9,000 crore that is sufficient to execute several projects, the BBMP is all set to reduce the size of its 2023-24 budget to make it more ‘realistic’.

Jayaram Raipura, Special Commissioner, Finance, said that inputs from all the departments will be ready in 15 days and once the public also gives its opinion, a ‘realistic budget’ will be prepared and presented 15 days after the state budget. He said the focus will be on welfare measures, educational institutions and effective solid waste management.

“Big projects and other verticals that need more funds will be sent to the government to implement. The Palike will only be responsible for their maintenance. BBMP’s resources can be used for strengthening its educational institutions and focus more on urban poor with welfare measures and work on its solid waste management,” he added.

An urban expert, who did not want to be named, termed the Palike’s budget exercise a “stunt”, saying, “Revenue receipts are not up to date and there are leakages that have never been addressed honestly. There are around 25 lakh properties and if ground checking is done correctly, the properties like owned, rented and commercial will come under the scanner and the revenue collection can double to Rs 8,000 crore. With that, the Palike can be self-sufficient.”

He blamed both officials and elected representatives for Bengaluru’s bad administration. “The Palike should first go for a pre-audit, prepare a checklist of major projects and then come up with a budget,” he stressed.

Urban expert V Ravichander said the ‘big budget’ announcement of the BBMP is for populist reasons. “The BBMP has a tendency to overstate the budget, while in actuality, it is less. For the actual budget to be announced and come into force, it requires a political will and administrative firmness,” he added.

