Home Cities Bengaluru

Revenue receipts low, BBMP to cut budget size

Focus on welfare measures, solid waste management, educational institutions, says Palike special commissioner for finance

Published: 12th December 2022 03:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th December 2022 03:35 AM   |  A+A-

By Mohammed Yacoob
Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Realising that the revenue collection is around Rs 4,000 crore against a budget estimation of Rs 9,000 crore that is sufficient to execute several projects, the BBMP is all set to reduce the size of its 2023-24 budget to make it more ‘realistic’.

Jayaram Raipura, Special Commissioner, Finance, said that inputs from all the departments will be ready in 15 days and once the public also gives its opinion, a ‘realistic budget’ will be prepared and presented 15 days after the state budget. He said the focus will be on welfare measures, educational institutions and effective solid waste management.

“Big projects and other verticals that need more funds will be sent to the government to implement. The Palike will only be responsible for their maintenance. BBMP’s resources can be used for strengthening its educational institutions and focus more on urban poor with welfare measures and work on its solid waste management,” he added.

An urban expert, who did not want to be named, termed the Palike’s budget exercise a “stunt”, saying, “Revenue receipts are not up to date and there are leakages that have never been addressed honestly. There are around 25 lakh properties and if ground checking is done correctly, the properties like owned, rented and commercial will come under the scanner and the revenue collection can double to Rs 8,000 crore. With that, the Palike can be self-sufficient.”

He blamed both officials and elected representatives for Bengaluru’s bad administration. “The Palike should first go for a pre-audit, prepare a checklist of major projects and then come up with a budget,” he stressed.

Urban expert V Ravichander said the ‘big budget’ announcement of the BBMP is for populist reasons. “The BBMP has a tendency to overstate the budget, while in actuality, it is less. For the actual budget to be announced and come into force, it requires a political will and administrative firmness,” he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BBMP budget
India Matters
Bhupendra Patel took oath as the Chief Minister of Gujarat for a second straight term in Gandhinagar. (Photo | PTI)
Bhupendra Patel takes oath as Chief Minister of Gujarat for second term
Congress leader & former minister Raja Pateria speaking to a gathering. (Photo | Twitter, Shehzad_Ind)
MP: Congress leader calls for 'killing' PM Modi to save Constitution; govt orders FIR
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Ink attack on Maha minister: Police to summon TV journalist again during probe
ustice Dipankar Datta takes oath as Judge of the Supreme Court of India during a ceremony, in New Delhi. (Photo |PTI)
Justice Dipankar Datta sworn in as Supreme Court judge

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp