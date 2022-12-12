Two kg fibroid removed from woman’s uterus in Bengaluru

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 24-year-old Bengaluru woman underwent a successful surgery to remove a 2kg fibroid in her uterus, almost the size of a watermelon, at a private hospital in the city.

For the past six months, the woman had been experiencing symptoms like tiredness, breathlessness, bloated stomach, heavy periods etc. However, she ignored all symptoms due to her ongoing wedding preparations.

One day, she fainted and was immediately admitted to a hospital. She was found out to be severely anaemic, with a low haemoglobin level of 3 (normal level is 11). In further evaluations, she was detected to have a large fibroid, making her uterus the sixe of an nearly eight-month pregnant woman.

Dr Shwetha S Kamath, obstetrician, gynaecologist and a laparoscopic surgeon said they performed a successful surgery and discharged the woman within two days. The fibroid was removed laparoscopically through a small incision which will ensure faster recovery. The woman was also able to get married on her pre-fixed date completely stress free, the doctor added.

BENGALURU: A 24-year-old Bengaluru woman underwent a successful surgery to remove a 2kg fibroid in her uterus, almost the size of a watermelon, at a private hospital in the city. For the past six months, the woman had been experiencing symptoms like tiredness, breathlessness, bloated stomach, heavy periods etc. However, she ignored all symptoms due to her ongoing wedding preparations. One day, she fainted and was immediately admitted to a hospital. She was found out to be severely anaemic, with a low haemoglobin level of 3 (normal level is 11). In further evaluations, she was detected to have a large fibroid, making her uterus the sixe of an nearly eight-month pregnant woman. Dr Shwetha S Kamath, obstetrician, gynaecologist and a laparoscopic surgeon said they performed a successful surgery and discharged the woman within two days. The fibroid was removed laparoscopically through a small incision which will ensure faster recovery. The woman was also able to get married on her pre-fixed date completely stress free, the doctor added.