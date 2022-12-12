Home Cities Bengaluru

Two kg fibroid removed from woman’s uterus in Bengaluru

For the past six months, the woman had been experiencing symptoms like tiredness, breathlessness, bloated stomach, heavy periods etc.

Published: 12th December 2022 03:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th December 2022 03:28 AM   |  A+A-

Surgery

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 24-year-old Bengaluru woman underwent a successful surgery to remove a 2kg fibroid in her uterus, almost the size of a watermelon, at a private hospital in the city. 

For the past six months, the woman had been experiencing symptoms like tiredness, breathlessness, bloated stomach, heavy periods etc. However, she ignored all symptoms due to her ongoing wedding preparations. 

One day, she fainted and was immediately admitted to a hospital. She was found out to be severely anaemic, with a low haemoglobin level of 3 (normal level is 11). In further evaluations, she was detected to have a large fibroid, making her uterus the sixe of an nearly eight-month pregnant woman.

Dr Shwetha S Kamath, obstetrician, gynaecologist and a laparoscopic surgeon said they performed a successful surgery and discharged the woman within two days. The fibroid was removed laparoscopically through a small incision which will ensure faster recovery. The woman was also able to get married on her pre-fixed date completely stress free, the doctor added. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
fibroid
India Matters
Bhupendra Patel took oath as the Chief Minister of Gujarat for a second straight term in Gandhinagar. (Photo | PTI)
Bhupendra Patel takes oath as Chief Minister of Gujarat for second term
Congress leader & former minister Raja Pateria speaking to a gathering. (Photo | Twitter, Shehzad_Ind)
MP: Congress leader calls for 'killing' PM Modi to save Constitution; govt orders FIR
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Ink attack on Maha minister: Police to summon TV journalist again during probe
ustice Dipankar Datta takes oath as Judge of the Supreme Court of India during a ceremony, in New Delhi. (Photo |PTI)
Justice Dipankar Datta sworn in as Supreme Court judge

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp