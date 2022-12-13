Home Cities Bengaluru

Creative disruption

Amid an increasing backlash over use of digital tools to create art, Raghava remains adamant that technology is merely a tool for artists to express themselves.

Published: 13th December 2022 03:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th December 2022 03:35 AM   |  A+A-

(Photo | KRISTIN PIKE ​)

By Dese Gowda
Express News Service

BENGALURU:  In these times, when issues like climate change and AI are some of the biggest disruptions to our world, threatening our very existence, internationally- acclaimed artist Raghava KK, believes art has to be future-facing. This is probably one of the reasons that the artist has invested in a Bengaluru-based youth collective, Under 25.

“I don’t want art to be just a commodity, it has to be a way of life. So how do we achieve these are the questions we’re asking the youngsters through Under 25,” Raghava says about the organisation cofounded by city-based Anto Philip Philips, who also serves as the CEO of Under 25 believes that art has been “put in a box for way too long” and that they’re trying to explore alternate realities where everyone could be a participant rather than mere spectators.

To which Raghava adds, “It’s my job to come up with logical, organised and well-documented experiments to figure out what kind of world we want to live in and how we should realise it.” Early in his career, Raghava, now 42, embraced technology, both to enhance his art and to make a wide contribution to the art world.

Apart from his various disruptive digital art projects over the years -- La Petite Mort, a blockchain-based art which set a new record at the Sotheby’s auction a few years ago [$94,000/`77,40,227], Raghava also invested in various companies that have gone onto create tools used by artists around the world. The prime example would be his 1995 investment in Wacom, the go-to graphic tablet manufacturer for digital artists.

Amid an increasing backlash over use of digital tools to create art, Raghava remains adamant that technology is merely a tool for artists to express themselves. So what does he think about the skeptics who question AIgenerated art infringing on digital artists’ existing styles? “Disruptive technology like AIgenerated art and experiments will always have sceptics just like every other invention in history.

Aren’t we already using styles that have already been used for hundreds of years when we use oil paints and brushes?” he questions. “The art world does not understand technology, they’re only looking backwards, and operating with fear not awe. They view technology as almost a deterrent to truth through creativity. I look at it slightly differently, because I feel the consciousness of the artist meets with the friction of a tool to create a certain artefact, and technology is just another tool. Without a tool, there is no art, without a brush, or my hands or whatever else I might use,” he adds.

Raghava believes that the Indian art world is particularly hostile to ‘forward-facing art’, with art galleries in the country ‘still obsessed with modernist art’. “A few years ago, I was asked to do an exhibit with technology by an Indian-based art foundation. I had organised an entire team from London, the US, and Israel to fly to India and create possibly the most disruptive piece in the country’s history - a room full of artworks created by robots. At the last minute, that entire project had to be cancelled because some investors in the art world didn’t think that artworks created using technology were worth being showcased,” he concludes.

Internationally-acclaimed artist Raghava KK, who has invested in Under 25, will lead creative
experiments for the youth collective. With CE, Raghava speaks about his involvement with
youngsters, his tryst with technology, the impact of AI on the art world and more

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Raghava digital tools art
India Matters
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh speaks in the Lok Sabha during the ongoing Winter Session of Parliament. (Photo | PTI)
Indian Army prevented Chinese attempts to change status in Arunachal's Yangtse area: Rajnath in LS
: Congress leader and former Madhya Pradesh minister Raja Pateria was arrested on Tuesday morning for his controversial remarks. (Photo | ANI)
MP Congress leader Raja Pateria arrested for `kill Modi' remark
Image for representationl purpose only. (File Photo)
INTERVIEW| 'India needs a dedicated cyber security law'
CBI produces Jahangir Sheikh before Rampurhat Sub-Divisional court in connection with the 'March 21 massacre case' at Bogtui village, in Birbhum. (Photo | PTI)
Bengal: Birbhum killing prime suspect found dead in CBI custody

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp