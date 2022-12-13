Home Cities Bengaluru

Cyclone Mandous brings down business in Bengaluru’s marketplaces by 80 per cent

But with the rain, they have not been able to do any business.

Published: 13th December 2022 03:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th December 2022 03:20 AM   |  A+A-

Cyclone Mandous

Cyclone Mandous: Rough tides with strong wind seen at the shores. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)

By Mohammed Yacoob
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Cyclone Mandous has brought in a deluge of problems to Bengaluru, as traders are complaining that because of incessant rain and cold weather, their business has gone down by nearly 80 per cent over the last four days. Normally, traders do good business in December as people buy gift items and make a lot of purchases. But the cyclone has dampened the pre-Christmas buying frenzy.

GN Diwakar, president, Krishnarajendra Market Traders’ Association, said, “The business is almost nil in many shops at the market. Here, 25 different types of trade are carried out, with 2,100 stalls and 25,000 traders. But the business has taken a hit since Friday and it is nearly 80 per cent down.”

Vehicles ply on the road during heavy rain at Gandhinagar, an impact of Cyclone Mandous, in Bengaluru on Monday | kpn

Mohammed Idreer Chaudry said 471 stalls in Russell Market and traders in seven other markets in Shivajinagar have suffered heavily. In these areas, there are many street vendors, where they sell fish and other items. But with the rain, they have not been able to do any business.

“It is time the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) provided rain shelters around markets. This will help customers wait till the rain stops and then do their purchases,” he added.

Decreased supply
At the Madiwala vegetable market, traders said that farmers from Hoskote, Anekal, Hosur, Malur, Channasandra, Kolar and Kanakapura have not been able to bring their produce here because of the rain.
“The supply is less and there are no customers for the last four days. Nearly 300 traders at the market have been hit hard,” said A Pyarejan, president, Madiwala Market  Traders’ Association.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Cyclone Mandous Bengaluru
India Matters
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh speaks in the Lok Sabha during the ongoing Winter Session of Parliament. (Photo | PTI)
Indian Army prevented Chinese attempts to change status in Arunachal's Yangtse area: Rajnath in LS
: Congress leader and former Madhya Pradesh minister Raja Pateria was arrested on Tuesday morning for his controversial remarks. (Photo | ANI)
MP Congress leader Raja Pateria arrested for `kill Modi' remark
Image for representationl purpose only. (File Photo)
INTERVIEW| 'India needs a dedicated cyber security law'
CBI produces Jahangir Sheikh before Rampurhat Sub-Divisional court in connection with the 'March 21 massacre case' at Bogtui village, in Birbhum. (Photo | PTI)
Bengal: Birbhum killing prime suspect found dead in CBI custody

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp