Flowers for change

BENGALURU: Conversations have always been an essential part of human survival. One of evolutionary psychologists Robin Dunbar’s most talked about theories states that a key factor, which helped our species survive the challenges of being in the middle of the food chain (back then) was their ability to gossip, enhancing language and social coherence.

Now, problems are different. Humanity needs to survive its increasingly-hostile climate, and conversations are key once again. To ensure diversity among the discussions steering climate action, starting from the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP27), the Museum for United Nations – UN Live, has launched the ‘Global We for Climate Action’ or simply the ‘Global We’ program.

They have opened 11 conversation portals across the world, hoping to establish channels and bring perspectives to leaders and accelerate the decisions to protect the planet. One of these portals is in the city after UN Live collaborated with Science Gallery Bengaluru. It was launched at the Jawaharlal Nehru Plane tar ium on November 8 and will be live till February 2023.

“During the pandemic, we were working on a project in collaboration with the Natural History Museum and Museum for United Nations, where we were trying to create cultural formats to spread climate awareness. That project ended prematurely but, as a result of that, the Museum for United Nations got familiar with us. So when they approached us with Global We, in tandem with COP27, we jumped at the chance,” says Jahnavi Phalkey, executive director at Science Gallery Bengaluru.

During COP27, held between November 6 and 20 in Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt, Phalkey was part of three conversations. “We had drawn up a list of invitees of experts, cultural figures, environmental practitioners, researchers etc. It was fabulous. We were simultaneously in conversation with people in Sharm El Sheikh, and the energy was very high.

There was a collective understanding that we needed to do something. But despite having a vague idea of it, we realised the immensity of the challenge. Because these include systems that encompass everything from politics to economics and goes against the way we have conducted life on this planet for the last 400 years. It’s going to be very hard to turn it around,” says Phalkey, who spoke to people from Bamako, Mali and a refugee camp based out of Rwanda.

Outside of COP27, the portal in the JN Planetarium has others plan in store. Gayatri Manu, the senior program associate at Science Gallery Bengaluru and the project lead of Global We, has been working with her team to identify people in the city who can be a good fit to facilitate and participate in programs at the portal. “The latest iteration of the program started on December 5 and will run until the end of February next year. We are hosting certain talks called global cafe conversations, where our partners will come and speak with people from other parts of the world.

We are also conducting a rap battle later this month, where a city-based rap group will jam around the theme of climate change with another rap group from a different part of the world,” says Manu, who mentions that they intend to record all these conversations and eventually produce a publication out of it, which will be presented at the next COP summit. Phalkey doesn’t see themselves as awareness raisers. “We feel that instead of creating awareness, we want to begin a conversation where we try to understand how climate is affecting each of our lives.

To begin from what people are experiencing on the ground and then through those conversations, allow for observations to emerge that people take away with themselves,” says Phalkey, adding that a significant problem to look at is resource scarcity and inequity because it affects us in various ways depending on from where we are coming from.

Pramod G Galgali, director of JN Planetarium, feels such collaborative events are extremely pertinent. “Creating awareness amongst common people about the problem of climate change is the need of the hour. Public awareness, education and participation in efforts to address issues of climate change go a long way. So, certainly, there should be more projects,” concludes Galgali.

