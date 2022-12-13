Home Cities Bengaluru

Flowers for change

As part of the ‘Global We’ program, the Museum for United Nations - UN Live has collaborated with Science Gallery Bengaluru to open a portal in JN Planetarium in the city

Published: 13th December 2022 03:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th December 2022 03:05 PM   |  A+A-

Social workers from Bamako, Mali in conversation with V Ramprasad, Yashoda H M and Venkatesha G S at the UN portal.

By Tunir Biswas
Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Conversations have always been an essential part of human survival. One of evolutionary psychologists Robin Dunbar’s most talked about theories states that a key factor, which helped our species survive the challenges of being in the middle of the food chain (back then) was their ability to gossip, enhancing language and social coherence.

Now, problems are different. Humanity needs to survive its increasingly-hostile climate, and conversations are key once again. To ensure diversity among the discussions steering climate action, starting from the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP27), the Museum for United Nations – UN Live, has launched the ‘Global We for Climate Action’ or simply the ‘Global We’ program.

They have opened 11 conversation portals across the world, hoping to establish channels and bring perspectives to leaders and accelerate the decisions to protect the planet. One of these portals is in the city after UN Live collaborated with Science Gallery Bengaluru. It was launched at the Jawaharlal Nehru Plane tar ium on November 8 and will be live till February 2023.

“During the pandemic, we were working on a project in collaboration with the Natural History Museum and Museum for United Nations, where we were trying to create cultural formats to spread climate awareness. That project ended prematurely but, as a result of that, the Museum for United Nations got familiar with us. So when they approached us with Global We, in tandem with COP27, we jumped at the chance,” says Jahnavi Phalkey, executive director at Science Gallery Bengaluru.

During COP27, held between November 6 and 20 in Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt, Phalkey was part of three conversations. “We had drawn up a list of invitees of experts, cultural figures, environmental practitioners, researchers etc. It was fabulous. We were simultaneously in conversation with people in Sharm El Sheikh, and the energy was very high.

There was a collective understanding that we needed to do something. But despite having a vague idea of it, we realised the immensity of the challenge. Because these include systems that encompass everything from politics to economics and goes against the way we have conducted life on this planet for the last 400 years. It’s going to be very hard to turn it around,” says Phalkey, who spoke to people from Bamako, Mali and a refugee camp based out of Rwanda.

Outside of COP27, the portal in the JN Planetarium has others plan in store. Gayatri Manu, the senior program associate at Science Gallery Bengaluru and the project lead of Global We, has been working with her team to identify people in the city who can be a good fit to facilitate and participate in programs at the portal. “The latest iteration of the program started on December 5 and will run until the end of February next year. We are hosting certain talks called global cafe conversations, where our partners will come and speak with people from other parts of the world.

We are also conducting a rap battle later this month, where a city-based rap group will jam around the theme of climate change with another rap group from a different part of the world,” says Manu, who mentions that they intend to record all these conversations and eventually produce a publication out of it, which will be presented at the next COP summit. Phalkey doesn’t see themselves as awareness raisers. “We feel that instead of creating awareness, we want to begin a conversation where we try to understand how climate is affecting each of our lives.

To begin from what people are experiencing on the ground and then through those conversations, allow for observations to emerge that people take away with themselves,” says Phalkey, adding that a significant problem to look at is resource scarcity and inequity because it affects us in various ways depending on from where we are coming from.

Pramod G Galgali, director of JN Planetarium, feels such collaborative events are extremely pertinent. “Creating awareness amongst common people about the problem of climate change is the need of the hour. Public awareness, education and participation in efforts to address issues of climate change go a long way. So, certainly, there should be more projects,” concludes Galgali.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
food chain Robin Dunbar
India Matters
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh speaks in the Lok Sabha during the ongoing Winter Session of Parliament. (Photo | PTI)
Indian Army prevented Chinese attempts to change status in Arunachal's Yangtse area: Rajnath in LS
: Congress leader and former Madhya Pradesh minister Raja Pateria was arrested on Tuesday morning for his controversial remarks. (Photo | ANI)
MP Congress leader Raja Pateria arrested for `kill Modi' remark
Image for representationl purpose only. (File Photo)
INTERVIEW| 'India needs a dedicated cyber security law'
CBI produces Jahangir Sheikh before Rampurhat Sub-Divisional court in connection with the 'March 21 massacre case' at Bogtui village, in Birbhum. (Photo | PTI)
Bengal: Birbhum killing prime suspect found dead in CBI custody

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp