One wall at a time

The lead artist at the ongoing Wall Art Festival at Alliance Française de Bangalore, Neethi speaks to CE about her art, and how the city plays a role in it

By Kanishka Khandelwal
BENGALURU:  Anything could be art. It is what you make of it,” says Neethi, the lead artist participating in the Wall Art Festival held for the second time in the city at Alliance Française de Bangalore. The city-based artist credits Kannada film art director Ullas Hydoor as a major influence and hopes to make an impact wi th her murals.

Coming from a textile design background, she uses paintings and murals as an escape from reality. “I think in colour and I use my previous experiences to create new ones. The colours, history and rituals fascinates me,” she says mentioning that she decided to dig in more about patterns and illustrations after completing her studies.

An interesting aspect of her design is that she often uses illusions in her art. “I like to break forms and make them look more abstract and weird. I play with scales and enjoy taking my art to the street”, she adds. For her, Bengaluru is the perfect place to bring her sense of expression alive.

“Things here are decorative and vibrant. There’s so much to look at. There’s no dearth of doing things and always room for everyone. No matter where your abilities lie, you can reflect on your journey through the art,” Neethi concludes.

