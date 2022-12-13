Voter data theft: Bengaluru police to check tech documents 

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Halasuru Gate Police, which is investigating into the BBMP voters’ data tampering case, will now check the technical documents submitted by suspended Deputy Commissioner K Srinivas, whose anticipatory bail was rejected two days ago.

The investigating officers said that now the BBMP revenue officers, who are already in jail in connection with the case, will now find it tough to get bail under section 439.

A member from the investigating team said that while the bail order hearing was being pronounced on Friday, Halasuru Gate Police team was not around, and after the order went against the suspended DC, his team walked out.

“The anticipatory bail under IPC section 438 was rejected by a magistrate court. By now, he would have approached the high court for relief. There is a possibility of his arrest,” said a source. Meanwhile, the police are also investigating the evidence submitted by suspended S Rangappa, BBMP Admin Commissioner, in connection with the case.

