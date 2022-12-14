Home Cities Bengaluru

BBMP set to transfer revenue officers, hints at getting ready for polls

A BBMP source said that the Palike Administration Department will take a decision and issue orders for transfers soon.

Published: 14th December 2022 04:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th December 2022 04:09 AM   |  A+A-

Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Council

Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Council (File photo| EPS)

By Mohammed Yacoob
Express News Service

BENGALURU:  The Revenue Department of the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) is said to have learnt that many officials, like assistant revenue officers (ARO), revenue officers (RO), revenue inspectors (RI), and tax inspectors (TI), are affiliated to political parties. Now, the department is coming up with a list to transfer officials at all wards across eight zones of the Palike.

The exercise is said to be an indication of the Palike getting ready for the BBMP Council and Assembly elections. Special Commissioner, Revenue Department, RL Deepak, told The New Indian Express that nearly 800 officials are working in the Palike Revenue Department as AROs, ROs, RIs and TIs. Some of them may be working at a ward in a particular zone for years and they will be transferred to different zones during the election.

“The changes are done following directions from the Election Commission. This is to ensure transparency,” he said. A BBMP source said that the Palike Administration Department will take a decision and issue orders for transfers soon.

“The development comes following the slur on the BBMP after its revenue officers from Shivajinagar, Chickpet and Mahadevpura were suspended and later got arrested for being hand in glove with the tainted NGO Chilume, which is accused of tampering with the BBMP voters data. Revenue officials had issued Booth Level Officer cards to the NGO which is against the law. To avoid further controversy, this change is being considered at the earliest,” said the source.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BBMP revenue officers
India Matters
Parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha during the ongoing Winter Session of Parliament (Photo | PTI)
Opposition walks out of Rajya Sabha over demand for debate on Chinese border attack
Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)
Don't mention again and again: SC refuses submissions seeking early setting up of bench to hear Bilkis' plea
Jharkhand Congress MLA Mamta Devi (Photo | Jharkhand Congress Youth @ Facebook)
Jharkhand: Congress MLA Mamta Devi, 12 others sentenced five-year jail in 2016 firing case
Udhayanidhi Stalin (Express Illustations)
Udhayanidhi's elevation triggers 'Sunrise vs Sonrise' debate in Tamil Nadu

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp