BBMP set to transfer revenue officers, hints at getting ready for polls

BENGALURU: The Revenue Department of the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) is said to have learnt that many officials, like assistant revenue officers (ARO), revenue officers (RO), revenue inspectors (RI), and tax inspectors (TI), are affiliated to political parties. Now, the department is coming up with a list to transfer officials at all wards across eight zones of the Palike.

The exercise is said to be an indication of the Palike getting ready for the BBMP Council and Assembly elections. Special Commissioner, Revenue Department, RL Deepak, told The New Indian Express that nearly 800 officials are working in the Palike Revenue Department as AROs, ROs, RIs and TIs. Some of them may be working at a ward in a particular zone for years and they will be transferred to different zones during the election.

“The changes are done following directions from the Election Commission. This is to ensure transparency,” he said. A BBMP source said that the Palike Administration Department will take a decision and issue orders for transfers soon.

“The development comes following the slur on the BBMP after its revenue officers from Shivajinagar, Chickpet and Mahadevpura were suspended and later got arrested for being hand in glove with the tainted NGO Chilume, which is accused of tampering with the BBMP voters data. Revenue officials had issued Booth Level Officer cards to the NGO which is against the law. To avoid further controversy, this change is being considered at the earliest,” said the source.

