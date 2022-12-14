Home Cities Bengaluru

Cormorant trapped in net dies

They finally caught the bird with a lot of difficulty and called the Avian and Reptile Rehabilitation Centre, but by the time the rescue team reached, the bird had died.

Published: 14th December 2022 04:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th December 2022 04:16 AM   |  A+A-

A flock of Cormorants seen on Muttukaadu backwaters | Ashwin Prasath

By Express News Service

Residents of Puttenahalli were dejected on Tuesday after the death of a Great Cormorant, the species usually seen at Puttenahalli lake. The incident came to light after a blog posted by a resident, K Srinivas, who often photographs flora and fauna around the lake. He shared images of the bird with its wing stuck in a fishing net, and unable to fly.

The photographer noticed the net only while examining the photos, and the bird could have been immobile for quite a while before the photographer noticed its predicament. Residents hoped the injured bird would reach land where they could capture it and tend to it.

They finally caught the bird with a lot of difficulty and called the Avian and Reptile Rehabilitation Centre, but by the time the rescue team reached, the bird had died. The bird may have died of hunger and exhaustion because of its immobility. Residents mentioned that this is not the first incident, and there have been several instances of birds getting caught in nets or strings.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Cormorant
India Matters
Parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha during the ongoing Winter Session of Parliament (Photo | PTI)
Opposition walks out of Rajya Sabha over demand for debate on Chinese border attack
Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)
Don't mention again and again: SC refuses submissions seeking early setting up of bench to hear Bilkis' plea
Jharkhand Congress MLA Mamta Devi (Photo | Jharkhand Congress Youth @ Facebook)
Jharkhand: Congress MLA Mamta Devi, 12 others sentenced five-year jail in 2016 firing case
Udhayanidhi Stalin (Express Illustations)
Udhayanidhi's elevation triggers 'Sunrise vs Sonrise' debate in Tamil Nadu

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp