Cormorant trapped in net dies

By Express News Service

Residents of Puttenahalli were dejected on Tuesday after the death of a Great Cormorant, the species usually seen at Puttenahalli lake. The incident came to light after a blog posted by a resident, K Srinivas, who often photographs flora and fauna around the lake. He shared images of the bird with its wing stuck in a fishing net, and unable to fly.

The photographer noticed the net only while examining the photos, and the bird could have been immobile for quite a while before the photographer noticed its predicament. Residents hoped the injured bird would reach land where they could capture it and tend to it.

They finally caught the bird with a lot of difficulty and called the Avian and Reptile Rehabilitation Centre, but by the time the rescue team reached, the bird had died. The bird may have died of hunger and exhaustion because of its immobility. Residents mentioned that this is not the first incident, and there have been several instances of birds getting caught in nets or strings.

