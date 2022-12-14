Drive launched by Bengaluru railway division to use app to book unreserved tickets

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In a bid to reduce massive queues at railway stations during this festive season, the Bengaluru Division of South Western Railway on Monday launched a month-long awareness drive to goad passengers to book unreserved tickets through the Unreserved Ticketing System (UTS) mobile app.

An official release said a passenger can book unreserved, season and platform tickets through the UTS app. It can be downloaded from Google Play Store for Android-based phones, Windows store for Windows-based mobile and Apple Store for iPhone users.

According to the release, "Passengers need not wait in the long queue to buy unreserved tickets. They just need to install the UTS app on their mobile and book tickets before entering the station premises and board the train directly after generating the digital ticket."

"It promotes digital economy and cashless transactions," it said.

This saves the cost involved in printing tickets and currency notes, the release added.

Additional Divisional Railway Manager Kusuma Hariprasad said this was the second awareness drive launched this year with the first one done from April to July.

"During April, we had 5,928 registrations on the app while in July, the final month of the campaign, it had shot up to 7,629 registrations. Those registering to buy tickets using the app is only on the rise and it touched a high of 19,582 registrations in the festive month of October," she said.

The number of actual tickets purchased using the app was 89,698 in November and it fetched the Division Rs 63,87,675 as revenue, she added.

Any suggestions regarding the usage of the UTS app may be sent to @SrDCM_BENGALURU on Twitter/8861309572 on Whatsapp/ mail to dcmbengaluru@gmail.com. Those giving valuable inputs will be awarded certificates by the Division. The drive will be on till January 11, 2023.

BENGALURU: In a bid to reduce massive queues at railway stations during this festive season, the Bengaluru Division of South Western Railway on Monday launched a month-long awareness drive to goad passengers to book unreserved tickets through the Unreserved Ticketing System (UTS) mobile app. An official release said a passenger can book unreserved, season and platform tickets through the UTS app. It can be downloaded from Google Play Store for Android-based phones, Windows store for Windows-based mobile and Apple Store for iPhone users. According to the release, "Passengers need not wait in the long queue to buy unreserved tickets. They just need to install the UTS app on their mobile and book tickets before entering the station premises and board the train directly after generating the digital ticket." "It promotes digital economy and cashless transactions," it said. This saves the cost involved in printing tickets and currency notes, the release added. Additional Divisional Railway Manager Kusuma Hariprasad said this was the second awareness drive launched this year with the first one done from April to July. "During April, we had 5,928 registrations on the app while in July, the final month of the campaign, it had shot up to 7,629 registrations. Those registering to buy tickets using the app is only on the rise and it touched a high of 19,582 registrations in the festive month of October," she said. The number of actual tickets purchased using the app was 89,698 in November and it fetched the Division Rs 63,87,675 as revenue, she added. Any suggestions regarding the usage of the UTS app may be sent to @SrDCM_BENGALURU on Twitter/8861309572 on Whatsapp/ mail to dcmbengaluru@gmail.com. Those giving valuable inputs will be awarded certificates by the Division. The drive will be on till January 11, 2023.